Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Clippers welcomed the Chicago Bulls at the Intuit Dome on Monday night. Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, so there was some fatigue involved. The Clippers were coming off a win over the LA Lakers, while the Bulls lost to the Blazers in Portland.

Coach Billy Donovan had to modify his starting five with Coby White out with an injury. His lineup consisted of Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

Meanwhile, coach Ty Lue also had to make some changes to his starting lineup with Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac listed as out. James Harden, Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. were joined by Kris Dunn and Mo Bamba

After a close first half, the Bulls used a huge third quarter run to beat the Clippers 112-99 and snap their five-game losing streak. LaVine played fantastic in his LA homecoming, finishing with 35 points on 21 shots. Josh Giddey had a near triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

On the other hand, Norman Powell continued his All-Star campaign with another great performance. Powell had 27 points, two rebounds and two assists, while James Harden put up 17 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. Terance Mann added 12 points off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score

Bulls

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Patrick Williams 8 5 3 0 1 1 1 26 3-7 2-4 0-0 5 Nikola Vucevic 14 8 4 3 1 1 2 33 6-15 1-5 1-2 13 Lonzo Ball 5 4 3 3 1 2 3 26 2-9 1-8 0-0 7 Zach LaVine 35 3 0 0 0 1 2 34 11-21 5-12 8-10 20 Josh Giddey 18 10 9 1 0 2 3 40 7-9 2-4 2-2 17 Jalen Smith 4 7 1 0 1 0 2 14 1-5 0-1 2-2 0 Dalen Terry 1 6 2 0 1 0 2 16 0-3 0-1 1-2 10 Matas Buzelis 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 13 1-6 1-3 2-2 -11 Julian Phillips 4 6 0 0 1 1 1 14 1-4 1-2 1-2 14 Talen Horton-Tucker 18 1 3 0 0 2 1 22 6-15 2-6 4-4 -10 Coby White DNP Ayo Dosunmu DNP

Clippers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Derrick Jones Jr. 12 6 0 0 0 0 2 25 5-11 0-0 2-2 -16 Mo Bamba 10 7 0 0 0 0 1 15 4-7 2-4 0-0 -15 James Harden 17 5 10 1 1 5 2 36 5-17 3-13 4-4 -31 Norman Powell 27 2 2 1 0 3 1 38 9-22 3-10 6-7 -3 Kris Dunn 2 1 1 0 1 0 2 15 1-1 0-0 0-0 -13 Nicolas Batum 0 6 1 0 2 0 5 18 0-2 0-2 0-0 -2 Kai Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 Terance Mann 12 2 0 0 2 1 2 22 6-9 0-3 0-0 1 Amir Coffey 8 4 2 1 1 0 2 33 2-9 0-4 4-4 0 Jordan Miller 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 Kevin Porter Jr. 2 3 4 1 0 0 1 22 1-10 0-3 0-0 1 Kobe Brown 5 3 4 0 0 0 2 11 2-4 1-3 0-0 5 Cam Christie 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Trentyn Flowers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Bones Hyland DNP

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Game Summary

The Chicago Bulls looked much better than the LA Clippers in the first quarter, taking a 17-10 lead midway through the period. The Clippers didn't let the game get out of hand, but they were still down 25-18 after the first 12 minutes.

The hosts came alive at the start of the second quarter, retaking the lead following a 19-5 run. It appeared as though the Clippers were ready to take control of the game, but the Bulls persevered to prevent it from happening. The visitors were only down 50-48 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Chicago Bulls had more energy than the LA Clippers. The Bulls smothered the Clippers on offense, outscoring the hosts 36-16 in the period. They turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 18-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Norman Powell and company were able to make it a single-digit lead at the 4:44 mark, but the Bulls composed themselves to finish what they started. They managed to hold on and earn a 112-99 victory.

It was Chicago's 19th win of the season, which is important since it snapped a five-game losing streak. The Bulls remain 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with one more road game on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

On the other hand, the Clippers still have a winning record of 24-18. They are only ahead by one game to their crosstown rival Lakers.

