Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers welcomed the Chicago Bulls to the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night for the final game of their five-game homestand. The Lakers have gone 3-1 in the first four contests and received great news with LeBron James cleared to return from a groin injury.
It's unclear if JJ Redick will restrict James' minutes, but he was part of the Lakers' starting five. He was joined by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers also welcomed Rui Hachimura back after missing 12 games due to a knee issue.
On the other hand, the Bulls continued a six-game road trip, wherein they are 2-2 so far. Coach Billy Donovan used a starting lineup featuring Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.
Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score
Bulls
Lakers
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
