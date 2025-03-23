  • home icon
Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 23, 2025 03:45 GMT
Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 22. (Photo: IMAGN)
Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 22. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers welcomed the Chicago Bulls to the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night for the final game of their five-game homestand. The Lakers have gone 3-1 in the first four contests and received great news with LeBron James cleared to return from a groin injury.

It's unclear if JJ Redick will restrict James' minutes, but he was part of the Lakers' starting five. He was joined by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers also welcomed Rui Hachimura back after missing 12 games due to a knee issue.

On the other hand, the Bulls continued a six-game road trip, wherein they are 2-2 so far. Coach Billy Donovan used a starting lineup featuring Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.

also-read-trending Trending

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score

Bulls

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Matas Buzelis10111002155-90-40-02
Nikola Vucevic7412100143-41-20-0-5
Coby White19310011177-92-43-50
Kevin Huerter0110001150-50-40-0-5
Josh Giddey10864021194-90-12-42
Zach Collins511110092-20-01-26
Patrick Williams8210100133-52-40-04
Dalen Terry6031001113-60-20-03
Julian Phillips000001050-10-10-01
Jalen SmithDNP
Talen Horton-TuckerDNP
Jevon CarterDNP
Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith2101123131-30-20-0-7
LeBron James5521021182-81-20-0-3
Jaxson Hayes8220001144-50-00-13
Luka Doncic29720051199-147-104-47
Austin Reaves16140000206-102-62-2-4
Rui Hachimura0101000100-10-10-03
Jarred Vanderbilt000002270-10-00-0-7
Gabe Vincent010000080-10-10-05
Jordan Goodwin2201001100-10-12-2-5
Markieff MorrisDNP
Alex LenDNP
Christian KolokoDNP
Shake MiltonDNP
Bronny JamesDNP
Dalton KnechtDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
