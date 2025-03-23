Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers match player stats and box score for Mar. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers welcomed the Chicago Bulls to the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night for the final game of their five-game homestand. The Lakers have gone 3-1 in the first four contests and received great news with LeBron James cleared to return from a groin injury.

It's unclear if JJ Redick will restrict James' minutes, but he was part of the Lakers' starting five. He was joined by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers also welcomed Rui Hachimura back after missing 12 games due to a knee issue.

On the other hand, the Bulls continued a six-game road trip, wherein they are 2-2 so far. Coach Billy Donovan used a starting lineup featuring Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score

Bulls

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Matas Buzelis 10 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 5-9 0-4 0-0 2 Nikola Vucevic 7 4 1 2 1 0 0 14 3-4 1-2 0-0 -5 Coby White 19 3 1 0 0 1 1 17 7-9 2-4 3-5 0 Kevin Huerter 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0-5 0-4 0-0 -5 Josh Giddey 10 8 6 4 0 2 1 19 4-9 0-1 2-4 2 Zach Collins 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 2-2 0-0 1-2 6 Patrick Williams 8 2 1 0 1 0 0 13 3-5 2-4 0-0 4 Dalen Terry 6 0 3 1 0 0 1 11 3-6 0-2 0-0 3 Julian Phillips 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Jalen Smith DNP Talen Horton-Tucker DNP Jevon Carter DNP

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 13 1-3 0-2 0-0 -7 LeBron James 5 5 2 1 0 2 1 18 2-8 1-2 0-0 -3 Jaxson Hayes 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 14 4-5 0-0 0-1 3 Luka Doncic 29 7 2 0 0 5 1 19 9-14 7-10 4-4 7 Austin Reaves 16 1 4 0 0 0 0 20 6-10 2-6 2-2 -4 Rui Hachimura 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 10 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 5 Jordan Goodwin 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 10 0-1 0-1 2-2 -5 Markieff Morris DNP Alex Len DNP Christian Koloko DNP Shake Milton DNP Bronny James DNP Dalton Knecht DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

