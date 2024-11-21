Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (Nov. 20) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks relied on a strong defensive effort to beat the Chicago Bulls 122-106 on Wednesday. Milwaukee's much-maligned defense held the Bulls to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Bucks led 98-90 entering the final frame before suffocating the visitors to earn the victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had another superb outing against the Bulls, finishing with 41 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one block. Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez combined to hit 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 13 assists. AJ Green, who scored 11 first-quarter points, ended with 18.
The Chicago Bulls kept in step with the hosts until the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine, who had 20 first-half points, finished with 27. Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Torrey Craig combined to make 18-for-40 shots to tally 43 points together.
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game Summary
Chicago got off to a fast start behind LaVine, Torrey Craig and Nikola Vucevic but the Bucks bounced back immediately. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and AJ Green, who had 11 first-quarter points, pushed the hosts to a 36-30 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.
Milwaukee's offense continued to hum in the second quarter. Lopez and Antetokounmpo sustained their efficient scoring. Green didn't add to his total, but Gary Trent Jr. and Damian Lillard stepped up.
Zach LaVine had 20 first-half points, but no other Bulls player reached double-digit scoring. Chicago trailed 69-57 at halftime.
The Bulls played their best stretch in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 33-29. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic found their offensive rhythm to give their team a push. Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry also contributed to cut Milwaukee's lead to 98-90 entering the fourth quarter.
Chicago's offense stuttered badly in the final 12 minutes. They executed poorly and missed wide-open shots. The Milwaukee Bucks turned the final minutes into a rout by holding the Bulls to 16 points in the fourth period. The Bulls raised the white flag as the hosts won 122-106.
