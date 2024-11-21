  • home icon
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (Nov. 20) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 21, 2024 03:53 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Nov. 20. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks relied on a strong defensive effort to beat the Chicago Bulls 122-106 on Wednesday. Milwaukee's much-maligned defense held the Bulls to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Bucks led 98-90 entering the final frame before suffocating the visitors to earn the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another superb outing against the Bulls, finishing with 41 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one block. Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez combined to hit 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 13 assists. AJ Green, who scored 11 first-quarter points, ended with 18.

The Chicago Bulls kept in step with the hosts until the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine, who had 20 first-half points, finished with 27. Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Torrey Craig combined to make 18-for-40 shots to tally 43 points together.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Torrey Craig15621106-103-70-0-2
Nikola Vucevic14663116-152-70-0-4
Coby White14220036-152-80-00
Zach LaVine27560049-154-75-5-10
Josh Giddey5430022-91-40-0-15
Jalen Smith5120012-51-30-0-12
E.J. Liddell0000000-00-00-00
Dalen Terry10111004-52-20-0-5
Matas Buzelis2200000-10-12-2-3
Julian Phillips6201002-42-40-0-11
Talen Horton-Tucker0100000-00-00-00
Jevon Carter0000000-20-10-00
Ayo Dosunmu8331034-70-10-0-18
Chris Duarte0000000-00-00-00

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince0511010-30-30-0+6
Giannis Antetokounmpo419810117-240-17-14+7
Brook Lopez21533109-122-51-2+17
Damian Lillard205100047-172-104-4+11
Andre Jackson0410020-20-10-0+5
Bobby Portis8660032-61-33-3+8
MarJon Beauchamp0100000-10-10-00
Liam Robbins0000000-00-00-00
Delon Wright3100000-00-03-4+5
Gary Trent Jr.11600003-63-52-2-1
Stanley Umude0100000-00-00-00
AJ Green18212106-95-71-2+22
Pat ConnaughtonDNP----------

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game Summary

Chicago got off to a fast start behind LaVine, Torrey Craig and Nikola Vucevic but the Bucks bounced back immediately. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and AJ Green, who had 11 first-quarter points, pushed the hosts to a 36-30 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

Milwaukee's offense continued to hum in the second quarter. Lopez and Antetokounmpo sustained their efficient scoring. Green didn't add to his total, but Gary Trent Jr. and Damian Lillard stepped up.

Zach LaVine had 20 first-half points, but no other Bulls player reached double-digit scoring. Chicago trailed 69-57 at halftime.

The Bulls played their best stretch in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 33-29. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic found their offensive rhythm to give their team a push. Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry also contributed to cut Milwaukee's lead to 98-90 entering the fourth quarter.

Chicago's offense stuttered badly in the final 12 minutes. They executed poorly and missed wide-open shots. The Milwaukee Bucks turned the final minutes into a rout by holding the Bulls to 16 points in the fourth period. The Bulls raised the white flag as the hosts won 122-106.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
