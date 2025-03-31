Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

OKC Thunder's red-hot offense — led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — will be looking to extend their nine-game win streak when the Chicago Bulls visit the Paycom Center on Monday night.

The Thunder - with a 62-12 record - have all but secured first place in the West. Their dynamic offense has scored more than 120 points in six of their last seven games, including a 141-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets on Mar. 21.

The Bulls, however, will not be an easy opponent. Chicago has won four of their last five games, with Saturday's narrow 1-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks the only blemish in an impressive 10-day period.

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

OKC Thunder forward Chet Holmgren defends against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Chicago Bulls have remained in the play-in picture despite a series of trades and injuries. Coach Billy Donovan has done a fantastic job keeping his players focused, and nine wins from their last 12 games means Chicago has a real shot at their first playoff berth since 2022.

Donovan has had to adjust his starting lineup throughout the season, with 15 different players starting at some point. Guard Coby White leads the way with 66 starts. Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic is next on the list with 65 starts, followed by Josh Giddey, who has 64.

Chicago has a handful of injury issues going into Monday's clash. E.J. Liddell, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Ayo Dosunmu are all sidelined. Former first-round pick Lonzo Ball is listed as doubtful, while Australian guard Josh Giddey is questionable.

Expect the Bulls to take the court with a starting five that includes Josh Giddey, Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago Bulls depth chart:

G Josh Giddey (Q) Tre Jones (O) G Lonzo Ball (D) Kevin Huerter (O) Ayo Dosunmu (O) F Coby White Dalen Terry Julian Phillips F Matas Buzelis Patrick Williams Zach Collins E.J. Liddell (O) C Nikola Vucevic Jalen Smith

The OKC Thunder have set the standard this year, with their coach, Mark Daigneault, building a complete team capable of attacking and defending at a high level. Following their dominant win against Indiana on Saturday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called them "the best team on the planet right now."

One of the main reasons for the Thunder's success this season has been their highly reliable starting core. Daigneault has stayed loyal to his regulars, with Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein starting when healthy.

The Thunder do have some injury concerns. While the quintet of Alex Ducas, Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, Ousmane Dieng and Aaron Wiggins are all out for Monday's game, the trio of Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are day-to-day.

Oklahoma City should take the court with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

OKC Thunder depth chart:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Adam Flagler Nikola Topic G Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Ajay Mitchell (O) F Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins (O) Alex Ducas (O) Ousmane Dieng (O) F Chet Holmgren (DTD) Jaylin Williams (DTD) Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein (DTD) Branden Carlson

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder players to watch

The Chicago Bulls will turn to Josh Giddey to turn up to lead their efforts at upsetting Oklahoma. The Bulls guard - with 14.2 points - leads the team charts for assists (6.9) and steals (1.2).

Meanwhile, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is amidst a historic season as the Canadian point guard - with 32.9 ppg - averages 5.1 rpg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.0 bpg and shoots the ball at 52.1 percent. Barring any unexpected issues, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be the firm favorite to take home his first-ever MVP crown.

