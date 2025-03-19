Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls travel to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. This will be their second meeting of this season, with the previous one in Illinois being won by the Suns at home by four points.
Both teams are coming off wins into this matchup. The Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in their last outing and have four wins in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Suns won their last game against the Toronto Raptors at home but have managed only two wins in their last five outings.
Both teams are hopeful of an automatic playoff spot but are more likely to find themselves in the play-in round. The Bulls are ninth and 9.5 games behind the Pistons in sixth, while the Suns are 11th and eight games behind the Warriors.
This intra-conference game will be of huge significance to both teams' playoff hopes. Both teams will want to earn back-to-back wins, especially the Suns who are yet to do so since January.
Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for March 19
Chicago Bulls injury report
The Chicago Bulls have three players on their injury list. Josh Giddey is listed as questionable as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu underwent a season-ending surgery on his shoulder and will be out for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Lonzo Ball has suffered a wrist injury and could be shut out for the season, according to coach Billy Donovan.
Phoenix Suns injury report
The Phoenix Suns similar to the Bulls have three players on their injury list. Guard Bradley Beal has been out with a hamstring injury and is set to be re-evaluated next week. Grayson Allen (foot) and Mason Plumlee (quadriceps) are out as well.
Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 18
Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart
The Chicago Bulls starting five should comprise Tre Jones as the point guard and Coby White as the shooting guard, Julian Phillips and Matas Buzelis as the forwards, and Nikola Vucevic as the center.
Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart
The Phoenix Suns starting five should see Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie as the guards, Ryan Dunn and Kevin Durant as the forwards, and Nick Richards as the center.
