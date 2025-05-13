Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh sends clear message to NBA after 'distasteful' Jayson Tatum act

When it rains, it pours for the Boston Celtics.

Ad

When it seemed like things couldn't go any wrong for the defending NBA champions, their best player fell with a non-contact injury, and he couldn't even get back on his feet afterwards.

Jayson Tatum, sustained an injury midway through the fourth quarter. The New York Knicks already seemed to be in control after trailing by as many as 14 points, and losing Tatum that way was the final blow for Joe Mazzulla's team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tatum had to be helped off the field, and the broadcast showed that he was being wheeled out of the tunnel.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Notably, that's why Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh called out the NBA for showing Tatum in such a difficult time, stating that it was 'distasteful:'

"The tunnel cameras to an injured player has always come off as distasteful. We really don’t need to see that & should respect the player’s privacy," Marsh wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tatum was in evident pain, and doctors feared that he may have sustained a season-ending Achilles injury which would also rule him out for next season.

The Boston Celtics will be put to the test without Jayson Tatum

Needless to say, this is a major concern for the Celtics, not only for now but also for the future, as they were already facing some questions about their roster because of their steep payroll.

Ad

Even so, they also have a win-or-go-home game to play a couple of days from now. With that in mind, Al Horford acknowledged that even though it will be tough without their best player, they still have more than enough to bounce back and get the job done:

“No question about it,” Horford said. “It is an uphill battle. But for our group, we have to turn that page quickly and do our first job, which is to win (Game 5) on Wednesday. That’s the mindset, and as a group, we just have to rally together because, obviously, we’ve lost our leader and the guy that gets us going. We have to come together as a group.”

Ad

The Celtics have blown three double-digit leads in four games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, including back-to-back 20-point leads.

Despite sweeping the Knicks in the regular season, they're now one loss away from elimination, and coming back from this deficit without Tatum looks like an almost impossible task.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.