"Chinese Jokic lesgo": NBA fans stunned as Trail Blazers select Lakers target Yang Hansen at No. 16 in massive leap 

The Portland Trail Blazers shocked everyone by drafting the LA Lakers' big man target, Yang Hansen, at No. 16. Hansen was widely projected to go in the mid to late second-round selections, but Portland had other ideas by making the most surprising move of the draft on Wednesday.

Hansen, a 7-foot-2 center, is one of the best passing bigs in this draft and is an excellent play finisher in the post. He's also been touted as the "Chinese Nikola Jokic" because of his skill set and flair. Hansen became the highest drafted Chinese player since Yao Ming, who went No. 1 in 2002.

Here's how fans reacted after the Trail Blazers' surprising move:

BucksShowYo @BucksShowYo LINK Chinese Jokic let’s goooo

TC @TatumCeltics LINK Yall hating now jus wait till he turn into Yao Ming

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 ‏ @BolWrld LINK They drafted a 2nd rounder at 16

GG Era @ClipNation74 LINK He was supposed to be a 2nd rounder. But lowkey I don’t hate it. But should’ve traded down

Thomas @ThomasBuckets78 LINK They’ve replaced Ayton twice lmao

