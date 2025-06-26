"Chinese Jokic lesgo": NBA fans stunned as Trail Blazers select Lakers target Yang Hansen at No. 16 in massive leap
The Portland Trail Blazers shocked everyone by drafting the LA Lakers' big man target, Yang Hansen, at No. 16. Hansen was widely projected to go in the mid to late second-round selections, but Portland had other ideas by making the most surprising move of the draft on Wednesday.
Hansen, a 7-foot-2 center, is one of the best passing bigs in this draft and is an excellent play finisher in the post. He's also been touted as the "Chinese Nikola Jokic" because of his skill set and flair. Hansen became the highest drafted Chinese player since Yao Ming, who went No. 1 in 2002.
Here's how fans reacted after the Trail Blazers' surprising move:
