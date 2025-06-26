  • home icon
  "Chinese Jokic lesgo": NBA fans stunned as Trail Blazers select Lakers target Yang Hansen at No. 16 in massive leap 

"Chinese Jokic lesgo": NBA fans stunned as Trail Blazers select Lakers target Yang Hansen at No. 16 in massive leap 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 26, 2025 02:15 GMT
NBA fans stunned as Trail Blazers select Lakers target Yang Hansen at No. 16 in massive leap (Image Source: NBA.com)

The Portland Trail Blazers shocked everyone by drafting the LA Lakers' big man target, Yang Hansen, at No. 16. Hansen was widely projected to go in the mid to late second-round selections, but Portland had other ideas by making the most surprising move of the draft on Wednesday.

Hansen, a 7-foot-2 center, is one of the best passing bigs in this draft and is an excellent play finisher in the post. He's also been touted as the "Chinese Nikola Jokic" because of his skill set and flair. Hansen became the highest drafted Chinese player since Yao Ming, who went No. 1 in 2002.

Here's how fans reacted after the Trail Blazers' surprising move:

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

