"Choked in the clutch": Fans troll Kevin Durant despite historic night passing Hakeem Olajuwon on All-Time points list

On October 26, Kevin Durant played his first game against LeBron James since Christmas Day, 2018. The two superstars are among the greatest players in NBA history. On Thursday, October 26, Durant and LeBron went toe-to-toe, with the Los Angeles Lakers recording a five-point win. Durant ended the game with 39 points and 11 rebounds. However, he was unable to raise his game in the clutch.

Shortly after the contest had concluded, NBA fans vented their frustration at Durant's timid performance down the stretch. After five years of waiting for the two superstars to go head-to-head again, many fans had hoped for an explosive finish with memorable performances from both sides.

One fan noted how Kevin Durant almost secured an unwanted triple-double due to his high number of turnovers (8) in the game.

Despite the loss, Durant's high-scoring night saw him make history as he moved ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon on the NBA's All-Time points list. Durant has now recorded 26,910 points during his career, moving him up to 12th All-Time. Elvin Hayes will be Durant's next target, and he could get there later this season. Hayes recorded 27,313 total points, while Moses Malone sits 10th with 27,409.

There's no reason why Durant can't crack the top 10 All-Time before the end of the regular season as he continues to carve out his own legacy.

Kevin Durant had no help in loss to LeBron James

Over the summer, the Phoenix Suns added Bradley Beal to create a big three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, neither All-Star guard was available for the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. As such, Durant was forced to lead the line against LeBron James and Anthony Davis with limited help from a Suns team with questionable bench depth.

The Suns' struggles down the stretch illustrate how reliant the roster will be on their star talent. Beal and Booker are both elite scorers and playmakers. Without them, Durant is forced into a role that's outside his remit. Even superstars have areas they struggle with.

If Durant and the Suns will have any chance of lifting the 2024 NBA championship, they will need all of their big three healthy and ready to go. Otherwise, they could be facing a disappointing ending to a season that promises so much. As we saw against the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a deep bench, depth can be the difference-maker down the stretch.

Frank Vogel will likely look for ways to improve his second unit's production. The loss against the Lakers would have taught the former championship coach some valuable lessons about his current rotation.