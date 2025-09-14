"Chosen by God" - PJ Washington, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and more NBA stars usher Terence Crawford to greatness after defeating Canelo Alvarez 

NBA stars celebrated Terence Crawford's monumental win over Canelo Alvarez on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.Under the first event promoted by Zuffa Boxing in partnership with Riyadh Season, Crawford put his undefeated record on the streak against one of Mexico's greatest. The Omaha, Nebraska native also climbed two weight classes to make the dream fight happen.Alvarez, who is known as a slow starter, was trying to read Crawford's movements in the first few rounds. &quot;Bud&quot; began landing jabs and punches consistently to outpoint the defending champion. Crawford improved to 42-0, while Alvared dropped to 63-3-2.Many famous people attended the event live in Las Vegas, while more watched from the comfort of their own homes. The win by Terence Crawford was celebrated by several NBA stars, such as Damian Lillard, Trae Young and Ja Morant.Here are some of the best reactions.Bones Hyland @BizzyBones11LINKThey all shocked lmaoo but when you chosen by God, Work Hard &amp;amp;amp; Blessed can’t nobody stop it 🙏🏽Ja Morant @JaMorantLINKBUDDamian Lillard @Dame_LillardLINKCan’t wait to hear what showbizz got to say smhPJ Washington @PJWashingtonLINKBud was just to muchTrae Young @TheTraeYoungLINKYeahhhh Bud!! Showing it’s really levels to this shit!!DeMarcus Cousins @boogiecousinsLINKCrawford punished that boy! Better not cheat himKendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkinsLINKCrawford embarrassing this man🏁 Jamal Crawford @JCrossoverLINKBest In The world @terencecrawfordDe'Aaron Fox @swipathefoxLINKThis wasn’t close right?Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTownsLINKCRAWFORD MASTERCLASS!!! Convos better involve him or you admit you don’t know boxing. SIMPLE! #CaneloVsCrawfordTerence Crawford has now established himself as one of the best fighters of his generation with a big win over Canelo Alvarez. Crawford also inches closer to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s undefeated record of 50-0 when he retired from pro boxing.As for Crawford's NBA connection, he's a big fan of the sport and even participated in the 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game in Los Angeles. He was part of Team Lakers, but they lost to Team Clippers, with rapper Quavo earning the MVP honors. NBA stars in attendance for the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fightNBA stars in attendance for the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight. (Photo: IMAGN)A couple of former NBA stars were in attendance for the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight. DeMarcus Cousins was cheering on at ringside, while LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was shown during the live stream on Netflix.Other basketball personalities at the event include Angel Reese, Rich Paul, Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith. Reese even went into Crawford's locker room before the fight and took some pictures with the 5-foot-8 boxer. Paul is the agent of LeBron James and CEO of Klutch Sports, while Williams and Smith are two familiar faces who cover basketball for ESPN. More than 65,000 people were present for the fight, making it the third-biggest live gate in the history of boxing.