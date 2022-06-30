“If he joins the Lakers he’s the starter, he’s penciled in as the starter from day 1” - Chris Broussard believes 5x All-Star should’ve joined the LA Lakers, says he had a better chance to make a individual splash

The Lakers are sure to be a busy team this offseason, and they missed out on one of the more intriguing names on the market. After agreeing on a buyout with the Houston Rockets, former All-Star John Wall is expected to sign a deal with the Clippers.

Many have applauded this move from Wall, but one analyst thinks he made the wrong decision. During a recent appearance on Fox Sports radio, NBA insider Chris Broussard felt Wall should have joined the other team in LA. He feels he could have had a bigger impact with LeBron and AD as opposed to the Clippers.

"I like John Wall there, but I honestly think he would have had a better chance to make an individual splash with the Lakers. If he joins the Lakers, he's the starter. He's penciled in as the starter from day one."

Wall did not play at all this past season as the Rockets focused on developing some of their younger players. In the 40 games he appeared in during the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.

John Wall right to join Clippers over Lakers

While Broussard might feel differently, it is hard to justify his statement. There are multiple reasons why the Clippers were the far better situation for Wall to make his return to action.

For starters, Wall is not the kind of player LA should be looking to add. Similar to Russell Westbrook, he is almost a non-factor from beyond the arc. We saw how Westbrook hindered the offense at times. Adding another non-shooter would only create more problems.

Given the questionable fit, it's not guaranteed Wall would be a starter for the purple and gold on day one. Him and Westbrook cannot be on the floor together, and it's doubtful the former MVP will come off the bench for someone who hasn't played in over a year.

The final reason why the Lakers were the worse option is because the state of the franchise. Fresh off of missing the playoffs, LeBron and company are not an enticing landing spot for free agents at the moment. Especially when being compared to the other team in LA.

While the Clippers were bounced in the play-in tournament, that will not be their fate this upcoming season. With Kawhi Leonard coming back fully healthy, he and Paul George will be ready to make some noise in the Western Conference. Adding a former All-Star in Wall gives them more depth to make a serious run at the title.

The Lakers might have the allure of being the league's most prestigious franchise, but the Clippers were without a doubt the best option for Wall in LA.

