"Russ is not built to be a role player" - NBA analyst breaks down why Russell Westbrook doesn't fit as a role player with the Lakers, says Patrick Beverley isn't half as good as Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's fit in the LA Lakers system continues to be a big talking point. Following his refusal to join a team huddle in a preseason game, NBA analyst Chris Broussard discussed the 2016-2017 MVP's role with the team.
On "First Things First", Broussard said:
"I'm sure it bothers Russ that Patrick Beverley, who hasn't been half the player that Russ has been historically, and has been there for all of two weeks, is coming in there and acting like he's Isiah Thomas. I'm sure that rubs him the wrong way."
Broussard continued:
"This is bigger than that. This episode is a harbinger of what's to come. Russell Westbrook is not built to be a role player and that's what they're asking him to be. I think he's gonna try, I think he's gonna say the right things, but it is not in him.
"He doesn't have the mentality, the make up, or, to be honest, even the skillset. Where it's going to come out is things like this - body language, facial expressions, sighs."
If Russ is unable to adapt and contribute as a role player, it is possible he could find himself in a difficult position in LA. As great as he has been throughout his career, it is unlikely that he will be the one responsible for running the Lakers' offense.
Watch Chris Broussard's full comments on Russell Westbrook below:
Can Russell Westbrook adapt and contribute?
Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the most talented players of his generation. However, despite playing with many great players, he hasn't been able to win a championship yet.
The LA Lakers considered moving Westbrook in the offseason, but ultimately decided not to include their two first-round draft picks in any deal.
Westbrook remains a Laker, atleast for now and could be asked to play a bench role in the upcoming season.
Allowing Westbrook to run the second unit and putting a better shooter and defender alongside James and Davis could help the team fix some of their issues.
The LA Lakers are up against defending champions the Golden State Warriors in their first regular season game on Oct. 19.