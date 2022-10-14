"Russ is not built to be a role player" - NBA analyst breaks down why Russell Westbrook doesn't fit as a role player with the Lakers, says Patrick Beverley isn't half as good as Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's fit in the LA Lakers system continues to be a big talking point. Following his refusal to join a team huddle in a preseason game, NBA analyst Chris Broussard discussed the 2016-2017 MVP's role with the team.

On "First Things First", Broussard said:

"I'm sure it bothers Russ that Patrick Beverley, who hasn't been half the player that Russ has been historically, and has been there for all of two weeks, is coming in there and acting like he's Isiah Thomas. I'm sure that rubs him the wrong way."

Broussard continued:

"This is bigger than that. This episode is a harbinger of what's to come. Russell Westbrook is not built to be a role player and that's what they're asking him to be. I think he's gonna try, I think he's gonna say the right things, but it is not in him.

"He doesn't have the mentality, the make up, or, to be honest, even the skillset. Where it's going to come out is things like this - body language, facial expressions, sighs."

John @iam_johnw Lebron is a top 2 player all time and is listening to pat bev yet Russell Westbrook won’t lmaoo Lebron is a top 2 player all time and is listening to pat bev yet Russell Westbrook won’t lmaoo https://t.co/NJtbBfSsWi

If Russ is unable to adapt and contribute as a role player, it is possible he could find himself in a difficult position in LA. As great as he has been throughout his career, it is unlikely that he will be the one responsible for running the Lakers' offense.

Watch Chris Broussard's full comments on Russell Westbrook below:

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"This is a harbinger of what's to come. Russ is not built to be a role player. He's going to try but it is not in him. He doesn't have the mentality, make up or the skill set." — Russell Westbrook not joining Patrick Beverley’s huddle something or nothing?"This is a harbinger of what's to come. Russ is not built to be a role player. He's going to try but it is not in him. He doesn't have the mentality, make up or the skill set." — @Chris_Broussard Russell Westbrook not joining Patrick Beverley’s huddle something or nothing?"This is a harbinger of what's to come. Russ is not built to be a role player. He's going to try but it is not in him. He doesn't have the mentality, make up or the skill set." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/iO1iwv6Mk1

Can Russell Westbrook adapt and contribute?

Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the most talented players of his generation. However, despite playing with many great players, he hasn't been able to win a championship yet.

The LA Lakers considered moving Westbrook in the offseason, but ultimately decided not to include their two first-round draft picks in any deal.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells https://t.co/fa5KFg4X6m

Westbrook remains a Laker, atleast for now and could be asked to play a bench role in the upcoming season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he’ll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.” Story on ESPN+: tinyurl.com/yuwzp4mc There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he’ll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.” Story on ESPN+: tinyurl.com/yuwzp4mc

Allowing Westbrook to run the second unit and putting a better shooter and defender alongside James and Davis could help the team fix some of their issues.

The LA Lakers are up against defending champions the Golden State Warriors in their first regular season game on Oct. 19.

