Chris Broussard questions why the LA Lakers wouldn’t part ways with Frank Vogel now instead of the summer: “Putting Phil Handy or David Fizdale, or whoever in there, maybe it’ll give them a boost”

Analyst Chris Broussard said Thursday that the struggling LA Lakers should fire coach Frank Vogel with 13 games remaining.

On Wednesday’s podcast episode of “The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker,” Broussard said:

"Why not do it now, heck? Putting Phil Handy or David Fizdale, or whoever in there, maybe it’ll give them a boost.”

Fizdale has already gotten a small taste for coaching this Lakers squad, as he filled in for Vogel in December. Fizdale became the acting coach when Vogel entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Lakers transitioned to starting LeBron James at center under Fizdale, and it worked out. He might have other good ideas for Los Angeles (29-40).

Firing Frank Vogel may give the LA Lakers a needed boost

Regardless of the coaching, analyst Chris Broussard is disappointed in the way the Lakers have played. The Lakers have lost their last three games by double digits. Two of those three games were losses of 20 points or more.

Broussard said:

“To consistently get down by 20 early in games like this, that just, I’m sorry.”

Broussard’s disappointment resonates with many. Many in the NBA community have questioned how this squad of superstars could possibly be doing this poorly.

The Lakers haven't won consecutive games since Jan. 7 and are 2-9 since the All-Star break. They haven't won a road game since Jan. 25, with six of their next seven games on the road.

The chemistry issues were always there, as was Russell Westbrook’s ability to handle the ball properly. Injuries were also a concern due to the average age of the Lakers. But nobody expected them to do this badly.

Anthony Davis, one of the team's younger players, has been out with knee and ankle injuries. The Lakers' largest asset aside from James, Davis being out has been LA’s biggest issue of the year.

How the LA Lakers can continuously do so poorly with the squad they have and LeBron going off offensively is beyond comprehension for most.They should not be suffering 20-point losses regularly.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Westbrook is still averaging 17.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 7.0 apg, which are decent stats for any team. Put those up beside LeBron’s averages, and they read as a contributing duo. They just cannot seem to keep the Lakers in the win column this season.

