"Jaylen Brown is a straight-up dawg, and I mean that in the most positive sense" - Chris Broussard thinks Boston Celtics might end up having sour relationship with Jaylen Brown because of KD saga

Jaylen Brown has matured a lot over the years since joining the Boston Celtics organization aged 20. He has become a volume scorer and an effective defender, while playing a pivotal role in the team’s rotation.

Last season, he played 66 games in the regular season – averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists – and was a reliable partner to Jayson Tatum.

However, the Celtics’ interest in Kevin Durant has raised some question marks about how indispensable Brown is to the franchise. Despite outperforming Tatum in the 2022 NBA Finals, Brown was the first asset the Celtics reportedly considered parting ways with.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I think Jaylen's frustrated. But he's a straight up 'dawg,' & I mean that in the most positive sense. He'll be able to brush off these rumors & play well if they don't get KD." — Are the Celtics playing a dangerous game with Jaylen Brown if they don’t land KD?"I think Jaylen's frustrated. But he's a straight up 'dawg,' & I mean that in the most positive sense. He'll be able to brush off these rumors & play well if they don't get KD." — @Chris_Broussard Are the Celtics playing a dangerous game with Jaylen Brown if they don’t land KD?"I think Jaylen's frustrated. But he's a straight up 'dawg,' & I mean that in the most positive sense. He'll be able to brush off these rumors & play well if they don't get KD." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/tMJ5YKOl73

Chris Broussard of “First Things First” voiced his opinion on the Jaylen Brown trade rumors and what it means for the Celtics, as he said:

“They are playing a dangerous game. It doesn’t mean that the game will backfire on them, but they are playing with fire.”

Jaylen Brown’s name has popped up in trade rumors in the past as well when the Celtics considered bringing Kawhi Leonard onboard. The following year, he was the bargaining chip to possibly land Anthony Davis.

However, factoring in a possible duo of Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant, it is hard for the Celtics to nip it in the bud.

Boston Celtics @celtics JB’s summer workouts are no joke



@FCHWPO JB’s summer workouts are no joke 👀 JB’s summer workouts are no joke🎥@FCHWPO https://t.co/9d4tQ6CGUx

Jaylen Brown is aware of what goes down every summer in the NBA. Despite his tweet indicating displeasure, Broussard feels Brown will be ready to take on the upcoming season. He said:

“I do think he’s frustrated, but ultimately Nick – I think this is the deal. Jaylen Brown is a straight-up dawg, and I mean that in the most positive sense. He’s hard-nosed, he’s tough, he’s business first and I think he’s mentally strong.”

“I think he’ll be able to brush off these rumors and go back to Boston – if that ends up being what happens – and play well for them.”

Although Jaylen Brown would prefer to stay put in Boston, the ball is now in the front office court. It will be interesting to see what uniform Brown comes out in next season, given his importance to the Celtics last season.

Floating Jaylen Brown in multiple trade packages could hurt the Boston Celtics

The possibility of getting a seasoned star in Kevin Durant is intriguing for the Celtics, given multiple failed pursuits of the NBA title in recent years. However, the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rose to the challenge last season, displaying just what years of effort can do.

Although they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Finals, their road to the finals was filled with superior gameplay.

Given the Celtics' reported willingness to part ways with Brown multiple times in the past few years, Broussard issued a warning to the franchise, as he said:

"He likes playing for the Celtics, he wants to be a big part of their future. But if you keep doing things like this, yeah - he could sour on you."

Brown played an important role in the Celtics' run last season. If he doesn't feel like he's getting the respect he deserves, things could go south for the franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far