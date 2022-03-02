“I’m tired of this revisionist history that ‘ohh LeBron just totally destroys your franchise’” - Chris Broussard responds to LeBron James’ critics, reminds them of the success LeBron has brought to 3 different franchises

LeBron James’ greatness was defended on Monday’s podcast episode of “The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker”. During the conversation, sports analyst Broussard weighed in on the recent headlines suggesting that LeBron James is not as great for NBA teams as people think he is.

LeBron James and the success he has brought to 3 separate franchises

Chris Broussard suggested that many people's negative appraisal of James' impact on NBA franchises is misrepresentative in nature.

“I’m tired of this revisionist history that ‘ohh, LeBron just totally destroys your franchise and then you’re left in a heap when he’s gone’”

Broussard further explained his defense of the notion that LeBron James leaves teams in distress after dismantling them for wins. People are under the impression that James breaks teams apart to build a roster that is to his liking, with no regard for the future. As a result, the team is then left to rebuild and stumble through a league that moves forward without them.

“But what do you get when he’s there? The Miami Heat have two championships that they would not have, they only got 3 in their history.”

The Miami Heat still made the playoffs in four of the next seven years after LeBron James left. Two years after his departure, they were in the second round of the playoffs, of course, were not what they were since James' departure, but they were and still are a good team.

LeBron James has competed in 10 NBA Finals, appearing in eight straight with Miami and Cleveland respectively between 2011 and 2018. Upon returning to the Caveliers, LeBron made a promise that he was going to bring a championship back to his hometown.

In delivering, James helped Cleveland come back from a 3-1 series against the Warriors, upsetting Golden State in Game 7. That Finals victory would end a 52-year championship drought for the city of Cleveland, bringing them to a long-awaited celebration.

Still speaking on the podcast, Broussard gave his take on James’ effect on teams once he arrives, stating that the latter's mission is simple: win.

“When LeBron gets there, everything changes. Its win now, it’s get the garbage out of here and bring me some dudes that can help me win. And then if you can’t do it GM, you can get out of here too. I’m going to give you suggestions, I’m going to throw my weight around, but we’re going to win.”

In James’ second year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, he was instrumental in them winning an NBA title. LeBron would then be awarded his 4th NBA Finals MVP Award, becoming the only player in NBA history to win the award on three separate teams.

At 37-years-old, LeBron James is currently averaging 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. James is also averaging a career-high 2.7 threes per game, shooting at a 34.9% accuracy from deep.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA Champion (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020), earning four NBA Finals MVP awards in those championship years. He is a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), a seventeen-time NBA All-Star with 17 All-NBA selections and six NBA All-Defensive selections.

James earned the nickname “The King” early on in his career and has continued to dominate the league ever since. James also won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2004, and is playing at an MVP-level in the 19th year of his career.

The Lakers’ playoff chances are starting to run into major trouble as many headlines suggest doubts about the team's ability to even pass through the play-in tournament.

Although the Lakers may look like they're in dire straits at the moment, as long as LeBron James is on the team, the Purple and Gold have a fighting chance,

