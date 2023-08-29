Chris Broussard views Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry as a dream pairing: "No place I'd rather see Giannis playing"

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are two of the most dominant players in today's NBA. In the case of Curry, the elite guard has continued to cement himself as one of the greatest shooters in league history. As for Antetokounmpo, "The Greek Freak" has continued to evolve his game year after year.

As such, it seems as though if the two men want to both capture an NBA title, the easiest route would be to team up. It's an idea that has been raised thanks to the NBA All-Star Game, and not just in the case of Antetokounmpo and Curry either.

Thanks to the schoolyard draft selection process for the All-Star game, it's easy for fans and analysts to wonder about dream pairings. Although the ASG provides a limited window to see players join forces, the results oftentimes lead to plenty of exciting hypotheticals.

Recently, longtime analyst and NBA insider Chris Broussard spoke on FOX Sports 1's "First Take" to discuss the pairing:

“He and Steph, is that even possible? But there this no place I’d rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry, because I think it would be so awesome to see those two together.”

Looking at Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee, could he join Steph Curry?

Unlike Kevin Durant's controversial move to Golden State years back, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't currently in a position to join the Warriors. With that said, after this upcoming season, Antetokounmpo could forgo the final year of his contract in the 2025-26 season.

With a player option, Giannis Antetokounmpo could opt out of his player option and sign with the Golden State Warriors. As he recently indicated, Antetokounmpo isn't going to sign an extension in Milwaukee until he knows the team is committed to winning.

According to Broussard, Antetokounmpo should keep his options open rather than sign an extension early on in the season like he did several years ago:

“Even if they win another title, don’t sign an extension. No one will kill you for leaving there with just one title. You got Milwaukee its first title since Kareem. They certainly can’t crush you if you leave with two.

"So, keep your options open, he’s looking at the field and seeing what Phoenix is doing, Miami if they get Damian Lillard, LeBron’s got AD. All these teams are stacking themselves, and what are we doing. So, I’d say keep your options open Giannis.”

With the season set to tip off in October, expect plenty of free agency rumors to follow Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout this season while he makes his decision.

