"Chris Brown always had the style": Kyle Kuzma reflects on bold fashion choices and gold hairstyle

Kyle Kuzma has been known as a basketball player who has an extravagant taste in fashion. And the Washington Wizards forward's style came up when he fielded any question as long as it was not related to basketball on Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson's podcast.

Among the interesting takes by the 2020 NBA champion was how he developed his love for fashion and how Chris Brown became his influence for his look.

"I really didn’t care about fashion too much when I was a kid," Kuzma said to Scoop B. "I kind of cared more about it when I got into college and when I was grown up, but Chris Brown back then always had the style, rocking the gold hairstyle."

In his third season with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma has posted 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 triples per game.

Even with the Wizards (4-20) struggling, Kuzma told Scoop B that he has been taking time to work with the community by giving away gifts during the holidays.

"I mean, that’s important, and I think it’s one of the biggest things, you know?" Kuzma said. "A lot of people give but don’t really spend time or take the time it really needs to do these things. Like, these people will remember this forever."

Washington Wizards snap six-game skid with Kyle Kuzma's 31 points

The Washington Wizards picked up their fourth win of the season by beating the In-Season Tournament runner-pp Indiana Pacers 137-123. Kyle Kuzma was the team's scoring leader with 31 points along with five rebounds and four assists.

This was one of Jordan Poole's better games as he tallied 30 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three triples. Coming off the bench was Corey Kispert, who was a huge factor by logging 23 points.

On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton shot only 7 of 17 but finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 assists. Leading the team in scoring was Isaiah Jackson with a double-double of his own, doing 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The Washington Wizards take on the Phoenix Suns next and have three more games on the road, facing the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors respectively.