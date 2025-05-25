Chris Finch drops hilarious reaction after Timberwolves put an end to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's free throw run

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't in MVP form in the OKC Thunder's 143-101 loss in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. SGA was limited to just 14 points, with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch dropping a hilarious reaction to a question about the Thunder superstar.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Finch was asked what adjustments they made to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander. The winningest coach in Timberwolves playoff history had a huge smile after hearing the question, before praising his team's defense on the reigning MVP.

"Do you want me to tell you?" Finch said. "I mean, we're more aggressive everywhere. I thought we were a little cleaner around him, didn't foul. Our competitiveness was at an all-time high. He's a phenomenal player, but he's not gonna have too many nights like this."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 4-for-13 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. SGA did get a "free throw merchant" chant from the Target Center crowd, but the Minnesota Timberwolves did a fantastic job on him defensively and limited his damage.

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards was phenomenal for the hosts, finishing with 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals on 12-for-17 shooting. Julius Randle, who was benched in the fourth quarter of Game 2, had a bounce-back performance of 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

Naz Reid had 10 points and was perfect 4-for-4 in the first half, while Terrence Shannon Jr. provided 15 points in his first real minutes of the playoffs. Finch told reporters after the game that Shannon will likely get playing time for the rest of the series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comments on Game 3 loss

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comments on Game 3 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

The reigning NBA MVP admitted to reporters after their Game 3 loss that the OKC Thunder didn't have it on Saturday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks forward to the next game and is hoping that they will be ready to get the win.

"It happens, like you're never gonna be perfect in life, in a long season," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You get punched, it's about getting back up. It's about responding, and that's what the next challenge is. We got punched in the mouth today, and next game we're either gonna get back up or not and we'll lose a game. But we have a decision to make for sure."

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Monday, still at the Target Center, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. EST.

