Chris Finch makes feelings clear on ugly on-court brawl during Timberwolves-Pistons clash: "Was a little lopsided in its physicality"

Chris Finch stood roughly 25 feet from the brawl that broke out between his Minnesota Timberwolves players and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The ugly skirmish happened with 8:44 remaining in the second quarter after Pistons forward Ron Holland II fouled Naz Reid. The rookie and the veteran got into an argument before a shoving match ensued between Holland and Donte DiVincenzo.

Ad

Once Holland and DiVincenzo got tangled, players and benches from both teams promptly joined the fray. After review, Reid, DiVincenzo and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were tossed out. Holland, Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart were also ejected.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had this to say about the brawl:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Two guys went at it and spilled over into the crowd, which was super dangerous. Obviously it just kept escalating and escalating, mostly from their side, to be honest with you. I thought leading up to that, that the game was way too physical.

Ad

"I thought it was a little lopsided in its physicality, and I thought that it was bound to happen. It just felt like it was coming. You've just been in enough basketball games to kind of feel this coming.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The physical battle was not surprising, considering the stakes both teams were playing for. Detroit entered the game in a heated race for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers (43-31). After the 123-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pistons dropped to 2.5 games behind the Pacers.

The Timberwolves (43-32) headed into the game looking to make up ground on the Golden State Warriors (43-31) for the No. 6 spot in the West. Minnesota moved to within half a game behind the Dubs after the win over the Pistons.

Ad

The chippiness started right off the bat. Chris Finch called the Pistons a “super physical team,” which won their past three games without Cade Cunningham. The rugged play helped the Pistons to a 34-20 advantage after one quarter. Finch’s team responded in the second quarter, which increased the tension and physicality of the game.

Chris Finch hails Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff ahead of Sunday’s game

Chris Finch recognized what J.B. Bickerstaff has done this season for the Detroit Pistons. The Minnesota Timberwolves coach, who worked for Bickerstaff in Houston (2011-16), had this to say about his counterpart:

Ad

“What JB has done In Detroit Is absolutely Incredible. He’s built an Identity for this team. I voted for him for coach of the year for me it’s not even a contest what he’s done there in Detroit.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pistons hired Bickerstaff after he was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. Before the dismissal, he led the Cavs to a 170-159 record, including 6-11 in the playoffs. Cleveland lost to the eventual-champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

With Bickerstaff guiding the Pistons, Detroit clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2020. Although opponents now, Chris Finch gave his former head coach in Houston his flowers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.