"You got two guys who basically want to do the same thing" - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo not a fan of a potential Ben Simmons-Marcus Smart partnership in Brooklyn

The Kevin Durant drama in Brooklyn has been a popular topic this summer. Even after Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract, Durant requested a trade from the team.

The Brooklyn Nets are now trying their best to find the perfect trade for both Irving and Durant. Shams Charania reported Sunday that the Boston Celtics offered a trade package for Durant.

The Nets declined the proposal as they wanted the Celtics to add Marcus Smart to their trade package. However, Chris Russo doesn't believe that he would co-exist with Ben Simmons.

"He's gonna want the ball, he's gonna pass the ball, lead the fast break and rebound, that's his game. Off the glass, and off he goes," Russo said. "And then he got Smart sitting there, so you got two guys who basically want to do the same thing. I don't know if that combination works, to be honest with you, so I am not a big believer in Smart on this Nets team."

Ben Simmons and Marcus Smart may not be a great fit

Marcus Smart played mostly off the bench in the early years of his NBA career. However, he's established himself as one of the league's best defensive players and has earned a starting spot.

Smart won the Defensive Player of the Year award due to his incredible perimeter defense last season. He started all 71 games he played for the Boston Celtics, and despite being a fantastic defender, his offensive game could use improvement.

Ben Simmons is similar to Smart. He is a fantastic perimeter defender, but his offensive game is almost non-existent, and this is what Russo pointed out.

"You have a starting backcourt of two guys who can't score," the analyst said. "Smart is not a great shooter, and Simmons is not a great shooter."

Simmons has been criticized for not wanting to shoot the ball. He even passed on some of the easiest baskets against shorter players in the playoffs, which is why he's received a lot of criticism.

Kevin Durant would be a fantastic addition to Boston Celtics

The Celtics made the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors last season. If they obtain Kevin Durant, they will likely be favorites to win the East next season.

However, Jaylen Brown would be the centerpiece of the trade package for Durant, which may be a huge loss for Boston.

Simmons, on the other hand, would have to be the No. 1 option for the Brooklyn Nets if they trade both Durant and Kyrie Irving. While this is not ideal, the Nets would most likely get a lot of first-round draft picks, which would be great for their future.

