Chris Paul 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors point guard's impact and minutes

Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors will likely have to fight through the play-in tournament to earn a ticket to the playoffs. Following the Dubs’ 133-110 demolition of the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the Warriors now sport a 42-34 record. Although they are 10th in the West, the Warriors are just three games behind the Phoenix Suns (45-31) for another outright playoff appearance.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said weeks ago that if the Warriors get healthy, a strong finishing kick was a big possibility. Kerr got Steph Curry back from a sprained ankle while Jonathan Kuminga could return soon from knee tendinitis. As Kerr hoped, the Bay Area team is surging toward the regular season finish line.

Chris Paul, who came back from a fractured hand in late February, has been a big reason for the Dubs’ late-season push. If he remains healthy, count on him to have his fingerprints on Warriors games.

Chris Paul regular season stats

Despite playing just 15 games as a starter this season, Chris Paul’s impact remains undeniable. Here are his regular-season stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT% FG FT% Chris Paul 9.2 3.9 6.8 1.1 0.1 1.2 44.4 38.6% 82.0%

Chris Paul playoff stats

Nobody on the Golden State Warriors has appeared more times than “CP3.” Now in his 19th season in the NBA, Paul has failed to make it to the postseason just four times. Here are his playoff stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Chris Paul 20.0 4.9 8.3 1.9 0.2 2.5 48.4% 37.3% 85.4%

Strengths and weaknesses

Competitiveness is the most common refrain when current and former NBA players are asked to describe Chris Paul. He is just a nuisance on defense and a nightmare orchestrator on offense. The “Point God” isn’t as fast, quick or explosive as he once was but the fire to compete has never subsided. Golden State was on the receiving end of that edge for years. They will have that asset this time around.

Paul has learned to thrive in the Warriors’ wink-wink offense, that is anchored on movement and screens. With him on the roster, the offense can run through him and allow Steph Curry more freedom to roam and run for open shots.

At this stage in his career, “CP3” could have a tougher time guarding speedier guards like De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving. He will compensate with his reading of the game, anticipation and physicality. That might be his biggest weakness but the Warriors will be happy if teams try to exploit that.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Chris Paul may have lost a step but the Golden State Warriors don’t need him to play huge minutes. When he is on the court, he can give it his all as he doesn’t have to pace himself. Kerr has used the wily veteran in key stretches or crucial spurts. Golden State has the luxury of fielding another proven vet who just wants to win off the bench.

The “Point God” will quarterback the Dubs when he is on the floor and move Steph Curry to an off-ball threat. Every player on the Dubs knows that if they execute their roles and get open, one of the best playmakers of all time will find them. Rookie Trayce-Jackson Davis has already gobbled on several point-blank shots because Paul almost effortlessly serves him the ball.

In his past 15 years in the playoffs, Chris Paul averaged 36.5 minutes per game. He isn’t going to sniff that range as the Warriors remain Steph Curry’s team. Paul will likely see action around 20-25 minutes per contest.