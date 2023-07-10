Chris Paul addresses working out with Steph Curry for the first time since joining the Warriors - "Weren't a lot of misses"

Steph Curry and Chris Paul are already getting work in as teammates on the Golden State Warriors. The latter recently addressed their first workout since he joined the Warriors. Paul met reporters during the Las Vegas Summer League game between the Dubs and the New Orleans Pelicans. Here's what he said about his workout with Steph (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

"Weren't a lot of misses"

Paul reflected on his equation with Curry and how both players have been part of each other's journeys. Paul also mentioned that his wife was at Steph's wedding and how their relationship extends beyond the basketball court.

"I don't think me and him probably worked out together probably since like 2009 or something. So, it's a great opportunity and a blessing to still be doing this at our age, cause he ain't young either"

— CP3 on his workout with Steph today "Weren't a lot of misses"

Curry was also present for the Summer League game between the Warriors and Pelicans. The potential first-ballot Hall of Famers made their first public appearance together as teammates.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul have known each other since the former was in high school. Curry looked up to Paul, so it's a full-circle moment for them to become teammates after years of rivalry.

Chris Paul's role with Golden State Warriors is still unclear

Chris Paul seems to be settling in well in his new surroundings. CP3's trade to the Warriors made waves around the league, but it also brought uncertainty over his fit. His skill set is a lot different from the Golden State Warriors' style. Paul prefers to slow down the game and run more pick and rolls, while the Dubs rely on ball screens, high pace and transition play.

Meanwhile, Paul, 39, isn't the defender he was in his prime, which raised questions about his place in the rotation as a starter. If the Warriors want to make this work, bringing Paul off the bench and running the second unit with him seems ideal.

He can help maximize the potential of the young players on the team and provide the Warriors with some relief during the non-Steph Curry minutes. However, the coaching staff hasn't discussed this with the former Clippers guard. Paul revealed during his media availability at the Summer League that those conversations are due for when camp begins.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater There’s been no discussion between Chris Paul and Steve Kerr about Paul coming off the bench. “It’ll be a conversation when camp starts. Me and Steve have talked, but that ain’t something where it’s, ‘What up, man? You starting or coming off the bench.” There’s been no discussion between Chris Paul and Steve Kerr about Paul coming off the bench. “It’ll be a conversation when camp starts. Me and Steve have talked, but that ain’t something where it’s, ‘What up, man? You starting or coming off the bench.” https://t.co/JYSO9hcHqE

Chris Paul did, however, mention he's been in contact with coach Steve Kerr. By the looks of it, apart from creating salary flexibility by trading Jordan Poole's multi-year deal for an expiring contract, the Warriors seem to have added CP3 to add more veteran depth and experience to their bench.

They lacked that last year, resulting in them producing one of their worst road records and a second-round exit in the playoffs, the first conference defeat under Steve Kerr's rein.

