Chris Paul admits he was stunned at trade but remains excited- "I’m glad to be a part of that process"

Chris Paul is now with the Golden State Warriors. The veteran point guard was part of the Phoenix Suns trade for Bradley Beal before the Washington Wizards re-routed him to the Warriors in a secondary trade.

During an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Paul discussed his shock at being traded before revealing his excitement at getting to play with the Golden State Warriors next season.

"It happens around this league all the time," Paul told Andrews. "It’s probably the first time I’ve been in a situation like that, but when you get out there on the court with guys that are like-minded and love to play the game the same way that I love to, I’m excited about it.

He continued

"It’s always a new process when you’re going to a new team; I’ve done it a number of times now, but I’m definitely excited about this because these guys know what it’s all about. They’ve been there. They’ve won over and over again, so I’m glad to be a part of that process."

Chris Paul will now join a roster that already boasts one of the greatest point guards in the world, Stephen Curry. However, Paul will likely have no problem being Golden State's sixth man, coming off the bench to help turn the tide of games as the Warriors look to win another championship.

Last season, Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 37.5% from the deep. If Paul can provide the Warriors with that type of impact, they will certainly be championship contenders again.

Will Chris Paul play with Draymond Green at Warriors?

With Chris Paul joining the Golden State Warriors, you could be forgiven for forgetting that Draymond Green's future with the team remains unsolved. The veteran forward is an unrestricted free agent following his decision to opt out of the final year of his contract.

During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on why Draymond Green is so valuable to the Warriors and why keeping him on the roster is imperative.

"Draymond Green is arguably one of the greatest defensive players that this game has ever seen," Perkins said. "His ability to play and switch out through 1-5, his ability to play the center position, anchor a defense, he's invaluable."

Draymond Green has been the Golden State Warriors' defensive quarterback, along operating as their primary enforcer and tertiary playmaker. Rumors continue to link Draymond Green with a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers, but those rumors are unsubstantiated.

Hopefully, Draymond Green can agree a new deal with the Golden State Warriors, so that he can team up with Chris Paul and potentially add a fifth championship ring to his career resume.

