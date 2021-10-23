Chris Paul becomes first player in NBA history to record 20,000 points and 10,000 assists

Chris Paul seems to get better with age, and it doesn't look like he will be slowing down anytime soon. He enters his 17th season in the league with the intention of leading the Phoenix Suns back to the NBA Finals, albeit in a loaded Western Conference.

The 36-year-old added another huge accomplishment to his storied resume after becoming the first player in NBA history to reach both 20,000 points and 10,000 assists.

Chris Paul has time and again proven that he is a cerebral assassin with the ability to survey the court and take advantage of the slightest weakness shown by opponents. He has hit multiple clutch shots and has been an inspirational leader, raising the ceiling of any team that he has been a part of.

CP3 has averaged 18.3 points and an impressive 9.4 assists in his 17-year tenure in the league. He is also an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time All-Defensive team honoree, the 2005-06 Rookie of the Year, four-time assist champion and six-time steals champion.

Can Chris Paul guide the Phoenix Suns to an NBA championship this season?

Chris Paul attempting a shot with DeAndre Jordan contesting

Chris Paul has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish as a player in the league. The only thing that's missing in his Hall-of-Fame-worthy résumé is an NBA championship. This season, the Phoenix Suns star looks hungrier than ever to achieve his lifelong dream of getting a ring.

The Suns look like one of the few teams capable of getting out of the loaded Western Conference. They have superior chemistry compared to the likes of the LA Lakers, who have new faces such as Russell Westbrook to integrate into the squad.

If the Phoenix Suns manage to stay healthy, it won't be far-fetched to place them in the NBA Finals. They could even win the championship.

The Suns have a roster capable of accomplishing that feat. They also have arguably the greatest leader that the game has ever seen in Chris Paul to guide them to the promised land.

Rashad Phillips @RP3natural Chris Paul will go down as the most under appreciated overlooked, Hall of Fame player ever. All because his play style never appealed to the average on looker. Meaning he never dunked, averaged 30 points, or physically looked the part. He just won everywhere and went home. #Yoda Chris Paul will go down as the most under appreciated overlooked, Hall of Fame player ever. All because his play style never appealed to the average on looker. Meaning he never dunked, averaged 30 points, or physically looked the part. He just won everywhere and went home. #Yoda https://t.co/Pbpb2dZvUU

