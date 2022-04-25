“Chris Paul better pray he don’t see Scott Foster in Game 5” - Kendrick Perkins takes a subtle dig at the ‘Point-God’ after Pelicans' Game 4 win to tie their first-round series against Suns

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins took a subtle dig at Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul following his team's Game 4 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns had a golden opportunity to go 3-1 up against Brandon Ingram and company. However, Willie Green's men had other ideas as they registered a 118-103 blowout win at home to level the series 2-2.

Perkins brought up Paul's winless record when referee Scott Foster has officiated in the past through his latest tweet. He advised the 'Point God' to pray that Foster isn't the one taking charge for Game 5.

Paul's teams have a 0-14 record in the playoffs in Foster's presence.

Here's what Perkins tweeted:

"Chris Paul better pray he don’t see Scott Foster Game 5! Carry on…"

Chris Paul records worst playoff game as New Orleans Pelicans inch closer to making Kendrick Perkins' prediction come true

Kendrick Perkins has been spot on with some of his recent predictions. The ESPN analyst made one of his boldest predictions when he said the Pelicans would win their first-round series matchup against the Suns in seven games.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



“When you look at Brandon Ingram he gives me those Kevin Durant vibes. … to me he’s ready for this moment … and that’s why I got the Pelicans winning this.” @KendrickPerkins is picking the Pelicans to upset the Suns in 7 games“When you look at Brandon Ingram he gives me those Kevin Durant vibes. … to me he’s ready for this moment … and that’s why I got the Pelicans winning this.” .@KendrickPerkins is picking the Pelicans to upset the Suns in 7 games 😳 “When you look at Brandon Ingram he gives me those Kevin Durant vibes. … to me he’s ready for this moment … and that’s why I got the Pelicans winning this.” https://t.co/arA9FpLBrR Carry the hell on… twitter.com/espnnba/status… Carry the hell on… twitter.com/espnnba/status…

At first, it looked like an unlikely proposition. However, considering how Willie Green's men performed in Sunday's Game 4 contest, the NBA world is starting to wonder if the prediction might come true.

Perkins highlighted Brandon Ingram's rise to superstardom as one of the key reasons behind his take.

Ingram has averaged 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and five assists per game so far, shooting on 50/55/90 splits. He has registered 30+ points in each of the last three games.

The former LA Lakers forward scored 30 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 118-103 win in Game 4, leading their charge to tie the series 2-2 in emphatic style.

Meanwhile, rookies Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones came up big on defense, and their level of intensity slowed down Phoenix Suns' star Chris Paul. CP3 managed only four points on two of eight shooting, committing three turnovers on the night. It was his worst playoffs performance to date.

The Suns needed Paul to score big, especially in the absence of Devin Booker. Booker could be out for the rest of the series because of a hamstring injury he sustained in Game 2.

Paul was able to shower his magic and lead Phoenix to a win in Game 3. He bagged 28 points and 14 assists on the night, dropping 19 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

However, he failed to cope with the Pelicans' aggressive defense, especially against rookie Alvarado. The rookie even forced the 'Point God' into an eight-second violation, barely letting him near the half-court line.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh