Chris Paul enters COVID protocols: How will it impact the Phoenix Suns' 2021 NBA playoff chances?

In a piece of breaking news that shocked the NBA world, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has entered the NBA's COVID-19 related health and safety protocols.

He is currently sidelined for the foreseeable future, and there is little hope that he will appear in the Western Conference Finals.

Phoenix Suns All-NBA guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.https://t.co/t7GrZjgKvV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Chris Paul, at age 36, is leading his team to a deep NBA playoff run. He isn't one of those old stars that join a championship team and play minimal minutes.

In fact, he is one of the main reasons the Phoenix Suns are in the 2021 Western Conference Finals. This is a major blow to the team, and their chances of winning have depleted severely.

NBA News: Chris Paul ruled out for WCF opener; where do the Phoenix Suns go from here?

Phoenix Suns

NBA players can be placed into health and safety protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who tested positive. It is unclear which bracket Chris Paul currently falls into.

According to league regulations, any player who tests positive, even if asymptomatic, will not be allowed to exercise for a minimum of 10 days and must be monitored in individual workouts for an additional two days.

That timeline undoubtedly rules him out for the conference finals opening. The Phoenix Suns play the winner of the Utah Jazz/LA Clippers series. However, depending on his individual medical situation, Paul might be back sooner if he is vaccinated.

The NBA is yet to release a schedule for the Conference Finals, but if there is a Game 7 between the Clippers and Jazz in the conference semis, it will be on Sunday, June 20.

Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently up in the air, sources say.



Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

There is simply no way around a Chris Paul absence from the roster. He is the team's leader and sole playmaker. Paul is leading the Phoenix Suns in assists with 8.7 dimes per game in these playoffs.

Clearly, he is not someone you can replace in the lineup. He finished fifth in MVP voting this season and is one of the highest IQ players in the game.

Chris Paul, along with Devin Booker, runs the league's most sophisticated pick-and-roll offense, which is perplexing defenders. The two star guards combined for a whopping 71 points in the closeout Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, with Paul chipping in 37 points.

The Phoenix Suns have won 7 straight playoff games for the 1st time in franchise history.



Devin Booker & Chris Paul become the 1st Suns teammates to have 30+ points in the same game since Steve Nash & Shawn Marion did so in 2005.



This is the 3rd 4-0 sweep in Suns history. pic.twitter.com/x7wiAglBnJ — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) June 14, 2021

Devin Booker will have to take on the playmaking responsibilities of the Phoenix Suns. Paul might be sidelined for at least two games, and we can expect to see Cameron Payne start as the point guard instead.

Paul's absence also ensures more touches for players like Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton, and they have to step up and make those shots.

The Phoenix Suns faced the LA Lakers in the first round without Chris Paul on the floor for much of the series. He injured his shoulder and was often on a minutes restriction, and had to watch his team from the sidelines.

However, with the isolation protocols, Chris Paul will not even be present on the bench to guide his team during timeouts. As a result, the Phoenix Suns now face a major issue going into the Conference Finals.

Their sweep of Denver ensured rest time for the players and gives Paul a little cushion if he is cleared to return anytime soon.

Also Read: Which team has the best backcourt in the NBA right now? We take a look at the top 5

Edited by Arjun Panchadar