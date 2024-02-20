"Chris Paul got them look good": Fans chime in with mixed reactions as Kim Kardashian shares 8YO son's skills on the hardwood

Kim Kardashian and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul were shockingly accused of hooking up by rapper Kanye West in 2022.

Amid a series of posts on social media at the time, the embattled rapper shocked fans by alleging that he caught Kardashian and Chris Paul hooking up. Although neither Paul nor Kardashian have commented on the matter, fans haven't forgotten the claim.

Recently, Kardashian posted a video to Instagram showing her son, Saint West, who is eight, playing in a basketball game. In two separate videos, she showed her son hitting some big shots, with the second being a deep one showing off his range.

Fans were quick to react, cracking jokes regarding the claim that Kardashian's son is also Chris Paul's son. Of course, there has been no evidence to support the claim, and, so far, the situation appears to be nothing more than a joke perpetuated by fans.

With that in mind, check out some of reactions from fans, which also included a repost of Kardashian's Instagram story.

Fans react to footage after alleged Kim Kardashian-Chris Paul hookup

Saint West isn't Kim Kardashian's only kid with basketball talent

Kim Kardashian's eight-year-old son Saint isn't the only one in the family to have some basketball skills. According to a post made on Kardashian's Instagram page, her daughter North appears to be a basketball enthusiast as well.

In a clip posted to the @KimAndNorth page, the TV personality shared a clip of her daughter dribbling a basketball in her room. As many were quick to point out, North West appears to have some skills of her own, much like her brother Saint.

Fans also cracked jokes about Kardashian allegedly hooking up with Chris Paul given North's apparent basketball skills. Although West and Kardashian have since split up, they have frequently been seen out attending their kids sporting events.

Although West wasn't in attendance at Saint's latest basketball game, a report from PageSix indicated that Tristan Thompson was in attendance with Kardashian. Thompson and one of Kardashian's sisters have several children together, with the NBA vet stirring up controversy thanks to cheating scandals over the years.

The Cleveland Cavaliers veteran, who returned to the league this year, was recently hit with a suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. Although he received considerable criticism for many cheating scandals, it appears as though things are amicable between the two families even after the split.