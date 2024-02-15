Chris Paul Injury Update: Is veteran point guard returning vs Jazz tonight? (February 15)

Chris Paul's injury update is one of the key talking points around the Golden State Warriors. The veteran point guard hasn't played since Jan. 5 after sustaining a hand fracture against the Detroit Pistons. Paul had to undergo surgery to recover from the injury.

He was re-evaluated recently, sparking speculation about his return to the Warriors lineup. Golden State is in a great rhythm, winning eight of their last 12 games. It could be a massive boost for the team. Paul could provide crucial minutes for the struggling Klay Thompson and settle the team's offense in the clutch.

Chris Paul injury update: Will former NBA finalist play vs. Jazz?

The Warriors will play the Utah Jazz in their final game before the All-Star break commences on Thursday. Chris Paul is the only player on the Warriors' injury report. According to the latest re-evaluation, Paul will not be available to play against the Jazz.

The injury update provided by the Warriors on Wednesday says that he will be ramping up his workouts and getting re-evaluated in 10 days. Paul could miss the first few games after the All-Star break, too.

He's been in action during the Warriors' pre-game shootarounds, seemingly looking comfortable with the ball in his injured hand. Although he's still wearing protective gear.

What happened to Chris Paul?

Chris Paul broke his hand against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 5. He went for the ball on a rebound opportunity, but a collision with Jaden Ivey led to his left-hand injury. Paul exited the game and never returned. He's had a history of wrist and hand injuries, potentially seeing him longer than expected to return to on-court action.

Warriors' latest loss proves why Chris Paul's presence could be decisive

The Golden State Warriors were seemingly on their way to recording a sixth consecutive win on Wednesday against the LA Clippers. However, fourth quarter defensive meltdown led to a 130-125 loss as Golden State blew a 15-point lead.

It was outscored 44-28 in the final frame. Fourth-quarter struggles have doomed the Dubs since last year. Chris Paul's addition somewhat resolved those issues when he was playing, and Wednesday was a prime example of why the Warriors need the veteran guard in their closing lineups.

Paul's presence allows Steph Curry to do what he does best and play off the ball, which hinders the opposing team's defensive schemes. Paul's high IQ also makes a significant difference on both ends, allowing everyone in the lineup to make wise decisions.

The Warriors could have won this game. However, a late-game blunder by Klay Thompson, who fouled Russell Westbrook while the Clippers were only up three points with 39 seconds left. There was enough time for the Warriors to put together a strong defensive possession and potentially tie the game on the last play.

Paul can keep the team focused in moments like these and guide the team to wins. The Warriors will hope he's back soon after the All-Star break ends.