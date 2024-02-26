Chris Paul injury update: Warriors guard's latest status ahead of game against Wizards revealed

For the past six weeks, Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul has been sidelined due to a hand injury. With roughly a month left to go in the regular season, the former All-Star appears ready to make his return to action.

On Monday afternoon, new updates regarding Chris Paul emerged. Per the latest injury report, he is listed as available for the Warriors in their upcoming matchup against the Washington Wizards. If he plays, it will be his first time on the court for Golden State since January 5th.

Chris Paul is in his first season with the Warriors since being traded for Jordan Poole in the offseason. He appeared in 32 games before getting injured, averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists off the bench.

Facing off against one of the weaker teams in the NBA, this could be a good chance for Paul to knock the rust off. Heading into their matchup Monday, the Washington Wizards are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-48.

Chris Paul's return should help Golden State Warriors' playoff push

The timing of Chris Paul's return could not be better for him and the Golden State Warriors. They are getting healthy just in time to make a strong push for the postseason.

Even at this stage of his career, Paul is capable of being productive in the right role. Playing behind Steph Curry allows him to solidfy the Warriors' second unit. Now that Paul appears able to return, Golden State will look like a much deeper team.

One player who should benefit from the return of Paul is Klay Thompson. In recent weeks, he has been moved to the bench due to his up-and-down production. That said, the former All-Star has done well in his reserve role.

Sharing the backcourt with an elite playmaker like Paul should help Thompson generate good looks. This is crucial for the Warriors, as they are a much better team when he is getting things going offensively.

Curry himself should also benefit from the return of Paul. With another point guard in the roation again, it takes some playmaking responsibilities off his plate. This should bode well in the long run, as the Warriors don't want to overwork their star player this close to the postseason.

Heading into this final stretch, the Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference at 29-27. They are still in a position to jump up a couple spots, trailing the eight place Dallas Mavericks by just three-and-a-half games.

Now back to full strength, things are lining up for the Warriors to build some positive momentum to close out the regular season.