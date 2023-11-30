Chris Paul Injury Update: Warriors provide latest on former All-Star guard’s latest setback

Chris Paul played just five minutes in the Golden State Warriors’ heartbreaking loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. “CP3” exited the game early due to left leg soreness. Paul ended the night with just three points and two steals. He arguably could have made a difference for the Warriors and might have helped prevent the Kings’ incredible come-from-behind win.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he didn't have anything yet on the 12x All-Star. He said that the team would announce something once tests on Paul’s leg were done.

Shams Charania has the update on Chris Paul’s status:

“Warriors guard Chris Paul has nerve injury to his lower left leg and is listed out vs. Clippers on Wednesday.”

The Dubs also lost Gary Payton II in the said game due to a torn right calf and will be out indefinitely. Golden State will not have two of their best perimeter defenders on Thursday against the LA Clippers.

Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. The former Phoenix Suns star has agreed to come off the bench this season, something he had never done before his career. Paul’s transition to the bench has helped stabilize the play of the second-stringers and gave the team more balance.

The Golden State Warriors are only 8-10 but Chris Paul has been playing as expected. Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been raving about his basketball IQ and gamesmanship. Both have repeatedly said that Paul will be a big factor in their goal of winning another championship.

“The Point God” and Curry are starting to develop chemistry and rhythm when they’re on the floor at the same time. The NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers has been impressed by Paul’s ability to see gaps in the defense. Curry has benefited from his new teammate's precise passing.

When will Chris Paul return?

The Golden State Warriors have not announced a specific time frame for Chris Paul’s return. Given his long list of injuries, no one will be surprised if they exercise extreme caution with him. It’s still somewhat early in the season and they want him 100% healthy.

Following Thursday’s game at Chase Center, the Warriors will have a rematch with the LA Clippers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Golden State’s training staff will continuously monitor him and will likely give an update before the game in Hollywood.

Chris Paul may have his best opportunity to play on Dec. 6 against the OKC Thunder. The Golden State Warriors have a three-day break between the second Clippers game and the match versus Oklahoma. If the injury is not serious, he could be available by then.