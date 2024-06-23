Chris Paul linked to Lakers, Clippers for second consecutive offseason ahead of unrestricted free agency: Report 

Among the veteran players set to hit the free-agent market this summer is Chris Paul. Despite being 39 years old, the 12-time All-Star is reportedly expected to draw interest from both LA teams for a second straight summer.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, NBA insider Marc Stein touched on the veteran point guard's impending free agency. He listed the LA Lakers and Clippers as teams that could pursue him.

“I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers.

"Paul's desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I'm told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul's well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James.”

Chris Paul proved that he can still provide a boost for a team in his late 30s. He spent the past year with the Golden State Warriors after being traded for Jordan Poole.

Paul played in 58 games for Golden State, primarily serving as a backup to Steph Curry. In that time, he posted averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists, playing around 26 minutes a night.

Chris Paul now has multiple connections to the LA Lakers

Seeing that he has multiple connections to key members within the organization, it is not surprising to see Chris Paul tied to the LA Lakers in rumors. Over the past week, his connections to the team have grown.

As Marc Stein mentioned, Paul and LeBron James have long been friends. Aside from being two of the oldest players in the NBA, they're part of the famous "banana boat" crew that also features Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

The second connection Paul has to the Lakers is with their new coach. Just a few years removed from his playing days, JJ Redick has inked a multiyear deal to become former head coach Darvin Ham's replacement.

Among all the teams he played for during his career, one of Redick's longer tenures was with the LA Clippers. He shared the backcourt with Chris Paul there and has always held the "Point God" in high regard. Seeing that the coach and star player are both big fans of Paul, joining the Lakers could be of interest to Chris Paul.

At this stage in his career, Paul is best utilized in a backup role. This could benefit the Lakers, as they need a floor general for when LeBron is on the bench. Paul can easily run the offense in these stretches and would be a good pick-and-roll partner for Anthony Davis.

While Paul isn't a flashy name at this point in his career, he's shown he can still be productive in the right situation.