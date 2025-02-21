Chris Paul makes feelings clear on reports of Victor Wembanyama expecting to miss remainder of 2024-25 NBA season

Veteran point guard Chris Paul said that it is unfortunate that rising NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama has to miss the rest of the ongoing NBA campaign because of a shoulder injury.

The 12-time NBA All-Star, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason to play for the San Antonio Spurs, made his feelings known to reporters after the team announced that the French phenom's season was done after being diagnosed with vein thrombosis (blood clot) in the shoulder.

Chris Paul shared that he feels for their sophomore star, who he considers as not only a great player but also as an individual, saying:

"I talk about it all the time. He's one of the best humans I've ever met in this league for a long time. I think for us we just more anything miss him being around."

The Spurs did not provide further details on the extent of the injury of 21-year-old Wembanyama, save for it was discovered upon his return from the All-Star Game in San Francisco, his season needing to be abruptly cut, and that he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the NBA's next season.

Prior to the injury, last year's NBA Rookie of the Year was on a tear, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes per game on his way to being an All-Star for the first time.

Now without him, Chris Paul and the Spurs will try to pick up the cudgels and improve on their current 23-29 record, 12th in the Western Conference.

Chris Paul says he wanted to play with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio

When Chris Paul decided in the offseason to play for the San Antonio Spurs, it was for the opportunity to play alongside a generational player like Victor Wembanyama and help him improve.

He shared this ahead of a preseason game of the Spurs, highlighting that like many, he, too, was intrigued of the potential of the French player, who was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft from France.

Paul said:

"I'm just excited like everybody else to get the chance to play alongside [Victor Wembanyama] along with a lot of the other guys on the team. With him, it's going to be [about] just trying to help him settle in more."

Unfortunately, their time together had to be cut short after Wembanyama was diagnosed with vein thrombosis (blood clot) in the shoulder and is now out for the season.

The health issue concerning the French big man is the latest for San Antonio, with longtime coach Gregg Popovich still recovering from the mild stroke he suffered back in November.

