The San Antonio Spurs looked like a team on the rise earlier in the season. They took a big leap from last year, and even with coach Gregg Popovich out with a health issue, they were still a potential playoff team.

Acquiring De'Aaron Fox only made things all the more promising. Unfortunately, joy was short-lived.

Victor Wembanyama and Fox were on the court together for just five games before the French star was shut down for the season due to a blood clot. Fox was also shut down for the season after 17 games because of a hand injury.

When asked about that, Chris Paul opened up on how different purpose and motivation would've been if they had their stars healthy and on the floor:

“It’s a totally different game when you get Fox, when you get Vic,” Paul said. “And there’s a different type of purpose that you play for when you are a playoff team and you’re trying to fight and get ready for that. So, that’s probably what I looked and hoped for most going into this season: to have our guys get a chance to play really meaningful games, and I know it’s coming in the future for these guys.”

Fortunately, Fox still has another year left in his contract and will most likely sign a contract extension. Expanded opportunities have also helped rookie guard Stephon Castle take a big leap forward.

Chris Paul will consult with his family about his future

As for Paul, he might be inching closer to the mortality of his basketball career. He's not getting any younger at age 39, and while he's been healthy for most of the season, he's struggled with injuries over the last five years or so.

More than that, with his family still based in Los Angeles, they might want the patriarch to call it a career.

In a conversation with The Athletic, the legendary point guard admitted that he was still unsure about whether he would be back next season:

“It’s been a while ago since I did that,” Paul said. “The biggest thing is I’ll evaluate after the season once I’ve talked to my family. The more years that go by,” Paul continued, “it’s more conversations with my family, with my kids. They’ve got a lot of say-so. They got a lot of input.”

Paul is averaging 8.8 points and 7.6 assists per game this season, and he's one of the best mentors you could ask for any young player. Even so, all good things eventually come to an end.

