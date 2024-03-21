Chris Paul nearly echoes LeBron James’ reasoning for high basketball IQ to a tee

Chris Paul's double-double was instrumental in the Golden State Warriors' much-needed bounce-back win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The 'Point God' propped up 12 points and 14 assists coming off the bench as the Warriors sans the Draymond Green-Desmond Bane drama, notched up a convincing 137-116 win at Chase Center.

Paul's 14 dimes in his 24 minutes of action showcased his experience and high game awareness as he found the right shooters at the right place.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, the veteran echoed LeBron James' thoughts on high basketball IQ from his "Mind the Game" podcast alongside JJ Redick earlier.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I watch this game all day every day, I know the game at the back of my hand, you know Klay's [Thompson] got it going, he's shooting the life out of the ball.. all these different things. Been playing the game since I was four years old. Luckily, over my career, and my life, I have had the best coaches you could have, so at this point, there's nothing much to show that you've already seen."

Expand Tweet

Paul's offensive game has regressed over the years, but the 38-year-old is one of the most experienced guards who proved he can still make a difference. It was a shocker move when Golden State traded for Chris Paul after the Phoenix Suns shipped him to the Washington Wizards as a package deal that saw them acquire Bradley Beal.

While there were initial concerns over his fit and chemistry with the Dubs, it has been a drama-free run for the former Olympic gold medalist with his new franchise.

On the game front, it was a field day for Chris Paul on a night when Steph Curry was rather quiet with just 14 points. Klay Thompson came off the bench to continue his good run of form with 23 points.

Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins recorded 26 and 22 points, respectively as the Warriors improved to 36-32. They are still placed tenth in the West and are in contention with the ninth-placed LA Lakers as both teams are certain to lock horns in the play-in tournament.

Chris Paul is optimistic of winning a title before retirement

At 38, Chris Paul is at the twilight of his NBA career. However, the point guard is optimistic about winning a championship that's eluded him since the start of his 19 seasons in the league.

Speaking to Dwyane Wade on his podcast, 'The Why with Dwayne Wade', Paul was confident that he would retire with a ring on his finger.

"Straight up, even though I think I'm going to win a championship before I'm done, yes, absolutely," Paul said. "I can't even process not winning a championship, but I love what I've been able to do with my career." [1:13:20 onwards]

For now, things look pretty tough for the Warriors and Chris Paul as they battle to stay alive and make the playoffs. Despite Steph Curry's singular brilliance and the rest of the side chipping in, they have been beaten by some of the best sides in the league.

Add injuries and inconsistency, Golden State is far from the elite unit they were a season ago. Only time will tell if Paul and the Dubs can win one.