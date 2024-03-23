Chris Paul reshares Tony Brothers' "I'm the judge and jury" comment after calling NBA ref TikToker 

Chris Paul was ejected by Tony Brothers at the end of the Golden State Warriors home game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Paul had already been issued a technical for taunting Brothers before and got another one for doing the same, leading to his ejection with 6.6 seconds left.

Paul revealed after the game that he called Brothers a "TikToker" to get his first tech and followed it up by calling out his authority.

"I called him a TikToker," Paul told reporters.

"Second one I just said, he has too much power," Paul added.

Paul doubled down on calling Brothers a TikToker by sharing one of his old videos on the platform where the NBA ref spoke about his inclination towards being a judge over a basketball official and how that didn't come to fruition.

"I don't even really care too much for basketball," Brothers said.

Brothers then explained how his current job profile is similar to law and the scope of work is wider than just being a judge, saying:

"But now I am the judge, the jury, prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, everybody."

Chris Paul seemingly hinted that Tony Brothers' decision to eject him was a misuse of his authority as an NBA official. The Warriors veteran guard revealing his interaction with Brothers attests to the perspective of him sharing this throwback video on his Instagram.

Not the first Chris Paul's got ejected after run-in with NBA official this season

Chris Paul's competitive nature has often rubbed off wrongly on his rivals, fanbases and NBA officials. The veteran has been vocal about his thoughts about refs whenever he's had the opportunity. Friday's beef with Tony Brothers wasn't the first time he engaged in a heated moment with a ref.

Paul was in a similar situation with Scott Foster earlier this season, where things escalated beyond what they did Friday. Paul and Foster go way back to the former's Clippers days or probably even before that.

They re-ignited their beef amid an infamous verbal altercation during the Warriors' 123-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 22. Foster ejected Paul for arguing with him over a foul on Kevin Durant.

"Get the f**k out of here with that," Paul told Foster as the latter refused to accept his protest against a foul.

"You're a bitch," Paul told Foster after getting ejected.

Paul later accused Foster of talking about his son amid their altercation.

The Warriors guard has gone 2-17 in the playoffs with Foster officiating, including 13 consecutive losses.