Chris Paul's son Chris Paul II sends special message to his 'old man' after massive career milestone

Chris Paul’s son, Chris Paull II, watched his father play on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Heading into the game, everyone knew the San Antonio Spurs point guard was on the brink of history. CP3 had 2,684 steals, tied with Jason Kidd for the second-most steals in NBA history.

Ad

The six-time steals champ broke the tie with a nifty swipe against Suns star Bradley Beal. The Campbell Hall High School guard reacted to the historic feat on Instagram:

“prada u old man keep going”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul II, reacts to his father's historic accomplishment on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. [photo: @littlechrisp/IG]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The play happened near the halfway point of the first quarter. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal ran a pick-and-roll set near the top of the key. After a quick screen against Stephon Castle, the momentarily open Beal drove into the teeth of the defense. Paul left Mason Plumlee in the corner to swipe the ball off the former Washington Wizards star.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul completed the play by grabbing the ball and then running to the other end for a fastbreak attack. The San Antonio Spurs failed to convert the sequence into a play as Jeremy Sochan lost the ball, which Grayson Allen retrieved.

Only John Stockton, with 3,265 steals, has more than Chris Paul on the all-time list. The Point God is also second in all-time assists with 12,316. Stockton again tops the field with 15,806 dimes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Paul is outside the top 10 in career assists in the NBA playoffs

Paul has not made the playoffs since 2023 when he played for the Phoenix Suns. He has been stuck at 287 steals, which is tied for 11th in the all-time postseason list with the legendary Julius Irving. Paul is five swipes from tying San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili for 10th in the list.

Ad

Paul might have to wait for another season to improve his postseason steals ranking. Heading into the game against the Phoenix Suns, the Spurs owned a 23-29 record for 12th in the Western Conference. The news of Victor Wembanyama missing the remainder of the season due to a blood clot likely dooms the Spurs’ playoff hopes.

The Spurs signed CP3 to a one-year, $10.4 million deal in the offseason. After acquiring De’Aaron Fox, the team will likely pair Fox with rookie sensation Stephon Castle next season. If Paul remains, he could come off the bench in the Spurs’ quest to return to the playoffs.

Until another postseason appearance happens, Paul might be out of the top 10 in playoff all-time steals until he retires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback