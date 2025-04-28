Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul in awe and excitement over their son Chris II's almost-perfect bouncy dunk attempt

Chris Paul's wife, Jada Paul, was in awe over their son Chris II's almost-perfect dunk attempt during a high-school game. On Sunday, Jada shared a video of the attempt on Instagram, which featured the 15-year-old displaying remarkable bounce as he almost found the finish.

"So close. 👌🏽" Jada captioned her IG story.

Unsurprisingly, Chris II has decided to follow in his father's footsteps, pursuing a career in basketball. The 6-foot-1 freshman currently plays for Campbell Hall, based in North Hollywood.

Chris Paul had previously shared a glimpse of his son's athletic ability in December, sharing a video of him dunking. The 12-time NBA All-Star was seemingly surprised at his son's athletic growth and showcased Lil Chris' bounce on X.

Along with his son, Paul's 12-year-old daughter, Camryn, is also a hooper. As the San Antonio Spurs star told Andscape in an interview, his "love for the game is higher now" as both his kids play.

Chris Paul set to evaluate his future in the NBA

Chris Paul is coming off his 20th season in the NBA and is currently the second-oldest player in the league, turning 40 years old next week. As he told Andscape, the veteran guard is set to evaluate his future this summer after conversations with his family.

"I’ll be 40 in May. So, yeah man, I’m going to keep playing, I think," Paul said. "At the end of every season, I evaluate everything. Evaluate playing. Evaluate how my body feels. But the more years that go by, it’s more conversations with my family, with my kids. They have a lot of say so. They got a lot of input."

Paul also shared that his friends suggest he keep playing as long as he's able. However, he cited his family as the priority for the decision to evaluate.

"I just always want to talk to my kids about it because that’s the most important job that I have. I love to play. I definitely love my kids and my family more than I like to play. Anybody who’s in this knows the sacrifice could go longer. I said this summer I will evaluate it and talk to my family about it."

Chris Paul concluded the 2024-25 season, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.7% as the San Antonio Spurs finished third-last in the Western Conference.

Paul also started all 82 games in the regular season, making him the first player to start all games in the 20th season of their career.

