Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul celebrates his record-breaking 82 game feat with 2-word shoutout

The San Antonio Spurs ended their turbulent 2024-25 season on a positive note, witnessing Chris Paul become the first player in year 20 to participate in all 82 games of the season. Hyping CP3 up for this impressive record was his wife, Jada Paul, who shared this achievement on her social media.
Jada reshared @nba and @nbahistory’s collaborative post, featuring a graphic that read:
“82 games in season 20!”
Further expressing her delight, Jada captioned her Instagram Story:
“DID THAT!”
The Point God also had a similar reaction, as he seemed pleasantly surprised at his own durability.
“This is crazy, said Paul. I talked to my wife earlier. When you're living it, you don't really think about it. It feels like, 'OK, this is the 30th Game, 40th Game, and so on.’ The 20th season and this is my second time playing 82 games. With my experience so far, I understand very well how difficult it is,” Paul said via NBA.com.
Paul joins John Stockton and Michael Jordan as the three only players to participate in all 82 games of the season at age 39. However, CP3 isn’t the oldest to achieve this accomplishment in NBA history. Stockton was 40 years old when he suited up for all games in the final year (2002-03) of his career.
However, CP3 vows that he is coming for Stockton’s record.
Chris Paul talks about his future
Chris Paul’s production has understandably declined over the past few years and his All-Star days appear to be behind him. However, the veteran guard remains as dedicated as ever despite his diminished role.
“I know there’s stuff still in the tank. You know, I think for me, the summer will just be a really good time to just evaluate everything, the opportunities. But the love for the game is still there,” Paul said.
Chris Paul averaged career lows with 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds along with 7.4 assists per game. It is obvious that he is not the go-to guy nor the third or even the fourth option for the Spurs anymore. His true value now lies in his leadership, set to constantly advise the one-two punch of De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.
Further, rumors speculate that Kevin Durant might join the Texan side in the coming offseason. If that were to happen, the franchise would instantly become a serious championship contender — and the possibility of Paul winning his first championship would drastically increase.
