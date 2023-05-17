Chris Paul salary: Phoenix Suns to guarantee $30 million next season for 12x All-Star

The Phoenix Sun's management has decided to spend a generous $30 million just to retain the services of their ace point guard, Chris Paul, for this season. Sources say that there are indications of Paul's $30.8 million salary being guaranteed by the Suns for the upcoming seasons.

His guaranteed $15 million salary would be reduced if he were let go by the team before June 28. Paul will undoubtedly continue to serve as their starting point guard for at least one more season, despite some scepticism.

Deadline approaches: Phoenix Suns have until June 28 to finalize Chris Paul's salary

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

The left groin strain that Paul sustained after Game 2 of the second-round series against Denver had an adverse effect on his performance in the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Suns, they were eliminated in six games, denying Chris Paul the opportunity to return and contribute further.

Sources reveal that had the series gone to a seventh game, Paul would have been medically cleared to play.

The team had been linked to potential guard acquisitions in free agency and the trade market, including big names like James Harden and Kyrie Irving. However, with Chris Paul's substantial salary commitment, the team faces challenges in terms of bolstering their roster given their limited cap space.

The Suns have until June 28th to make a final decision on Paul's salary, after which it will become fully guaranteed. Looking ahead to the following offseason, Paul is not owed any guaranteed money, providing the Suns with more flexibility in their financial planning.

