Chris Paul shows off special Nike Book 1 "Mirage" gifted by former 4x All-Star teammate

Throughout his career, Chris Paul has had the chance to play alongside countless All-Stars. He recently took to social media to show off a special pair of signature shoes given to him by one of his former backcourt partners.

Over the All-Star weekend, Devin Booker's first signature shoe hit the shelves. The "Book 1" has been a big hit and has different colorways coming out.

Among those to get their hands on a pair of Book 1s is Chris Paul. He took to social media to show the world the impressive packaging.

At first, it looks like a fancy box with Book 1 on the front, but it's much more than that. When Paul opened the box, it proceeded to be what looks like the first page of a book.

When flipping past the Chapter 1 page, the shoes are finally revealed. On one side, there's a sketch of the sneakers.

Holes are then cut out for the shoes to slide in surrounded by what looks like the page of a book.

The Nike Book 1 can be found at various locations, with the price ranging from $140 to $200.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have a strong relationship

Seeing that they shared the court for a handful of seasons together, it's not shocking to see Devin Booker make sure Chris Paul got his sneakers.

Aside from their success on the court, the young star has always spoke highly of the relationship they built. In 2020, Paul was traded to the Phoenix Suns from the OKC Thunder.

The team was still young and rebuilding at the time, but that quickly changed. Having a player like Paul around helped turn them into one of the top teams in the Western Conference for a good stretch.

Playing alongside an elite playmaker like Paul did wonders for Booker. He no longer had to run the offense himself and got to fully lean into being the lethal scorer he is.

In Chris Paul's first season with the Suns, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. However, they'd end up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul's time in Phoenix came to an end last offseason, when he was dealt to the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade. He was later re-routed to the Golden State Warriors.

While they were still teammates, Booker opened up on what it was like having a player like Paul around.

"He just has always been a mentor, somebody you can reach out to. Obviously, being the president of the NBPA for a long time, he understands the business. So he just gives you so many different perspectives. And he’s seen so many different things. He is a great person," Booker said.