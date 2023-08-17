Chris Paul still has no clue about his role but is still hyped about joining the Warriors: "I'm gonna go out and hoop"

One of the most shocking trades happened this offseason when Chris Paul was sent over to the Golden State Warriors. This move left some fans slightly puzzled, considering the Warriors' already abundant roster of guards. Currently, Golden State finds itself in dire need of skilled big men; however, it's evident that the organization has distinct strategies for their team's future.

With all that being said, there is widespread curiosity about Chris Paul's designated role within the Warriors. Paul himself admitted uncertainty about fitting into the team's dynamics. Yet, one certainty remains: this seasoned veteran will take to the court with the same unwavering dedication, embracing whatever role he's assigned.

"I won't know that until we get to camp," Paul said. "We ain't had any team meetings... I think I'm excited to sort of figure that out. I'm gonna go out and hoop."

Will Chris Paul blend in with the Warriors?

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul is one of the best pure point guards to ever play the game of basketball. He's a 12-time All-Star and he's renowned for elevating the performance of every team he joins. The only thing missing from his list of accolades is the coveted NBA title. Now that Paul is with the Golden State Warriors, he might have another shot at winning the gold. The question is, can they pull it off?

The Warriors have etched their identity through their distinctive small-ball rotation. Since Steve Kerr took the helm, his lineups, though not always imposing in terms of size, have managed to secure four championship victories, spearheaded by the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

While the Golden State trio have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with in the league, it's becoming clear that their dominance as a team is now slowly declining as time passes. Gone are the days when the Warriors' small-ball lineup could pull off multiple upsets against teams with bigger guys. This issue was vividly seen in the 2023 playoffs when the LA Lakers easily outmatched them.

With Chris Paul coming into the mix, we're not entirely sure how exactly it would improve the roster. Given Paul's advancing age, it's plausible to speculate that he might assume a role akin to that of Andre Iguodala during his remaining years on the court.

