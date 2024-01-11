Chris Paul successfully undergoes hand surgery, confirms injury update on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Chris Paul broke his hand when his team faced the Detroit Pistons last Friday. Paul didn't finish the game against the Pistons and came off after 24 minutes of play. After the game, it was revealed that he had fractured his left hand. This required him to get surgery, which stirred a lot of concern from Warriors fans.

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling to become one of the Western Conference's elite teams this season. Aside from issues in finding their rhythm as a team, their players' injuries or suspensions have affected them a great deal. At this point in the season, the Warriors can't afford to lose any more players if they hope to make a comeback.

Fortunately for them, Chris Paul provided some good news on social media. The NBA veteran recently uploaded a picture of his surgically repaired hand on his Instagram stories. The point guard didn't announce that his injury was season-ending. That means Warriors fans could rest easy a bit and patiently wait for him to make his return.

Paul's Instagram story

Chris Paul hand surgery: What happened to the Warriors guard?

During their matchup against the Detroit Pistons last Friday, Golden State Warriors star Chris Paul suffered a hand injury. In the third quarter, Paul seemed to have injured his left hand and returned to the locker room as he was flexing his hand in discomfort. Unfortunately, "CP3" failed to return to the bench as his injury appeared to be more than just an average sprain.

Considering how Paul has a long history of hurting his hands, it isn't surprising to see him injured again. However, Warriors fans should still be concerned, given how the team is struggling to make a comeback this season. Golden State is currently ranked 12th in the Western Conference with a disappointing 17-19 record.

When will Chris Paul return?

Chris Paul was initially expected to miss four to six weeks of action prior to undergoing left-hand surgery. Fortunately, Paul's surgery was a success, and to add the cherry on top, his time away from the Warriors has been reduced to three weeks instead. That means fans can expect CP to make his return by the second week of February.

Depending on the coaching staff and medical team's decision, Paul could likely return to the lineup when they face either the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, or Indiana Pacers in the second week of February.

Despite his number dropping this season, CP is still an important player on the team. He provides the Warriors with efficient playmaking and can even make a ball-dominant player like Steph Curry look good even without the ball in his hands.

Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Hopefully, by the time he comes back, Golden State won't be stuck in a deeper rut.