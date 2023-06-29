When Dennis Rodman said bad things about Larry Bird, Chris Russo, commonly referred to as Mad Dog, dismissed Rodman's assessment, saying, "Dennis Rodman, now? He's not a great player, he's a unique player. ... He couldn't score."

Rodman became a Hall of Famer for his defensive prowess and exceptional rebounding with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. While Rodman's unconventional demeanor and off-court behavior may have garnered significant attention, his impact on his teams' achievements remains indisputable.

The five-time champion was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and made eight All-Defensive teams while also leading the NBA in rebounding seven times.

"He's not a great player. He's a unique player," Russo said of Rodman. "He's a great rebound player. He couldn't score."

Rodman's comments about Bird, suggesting that the legendary player would struggle in today's NBA and comparing him unfavorably to Nikola Jokic, drew criticism recently. While Rodman praised Jokic's talents, Russo dismissed the notion, emphasizing Bird's prowess in his era and suggesting that Rodman's remarks were unjust.

Russo and Rodman have different views about who is the better basketball legend, adding more talk to the discussions about their history in the sport.

Rodman said that Nikola Jokic possesses superior skills and talent compared to Bird.

"Oh, my God, he’s slow as hell," Rodman said of Jokic. "He plays slow, but that guy got a game. I think he’s better than Larry Bird. In this day and age, yeah. I’m saying he can shoot that 3 like woosh, my God. So, wow. Compare him to Larry Bird, I think people would pick him.

Bird's outstanding skill to score, high basketball knowledge and ability to lead made him stand out from other players. This cemented his position as one of the best to ever do it. The Hall of Famer was a three-time champion and three-time MVP.

While acknowledging the contrasting styles of Rodman and Bird, Russo maintained that greatness can manifest in various ways. Bird's ability to dominate games, elevate his teammates, and achieve numerous accolades are a testament to his greatness, irrespective of his unique playing style.

Unraveling Dennis Rodman: The NBA's infamous bad boy

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman is famous for his bold fashion choices, rebellious behavior and intense competitiveness on the basketball court, earning him a notorious reputation as the NBA's bad boy. He is famous for his distinct style in fashion and unpredictable actions both during basketball games and in his personal life.

Rodman's unique and unabashed actions distinguished him from his colleagues. From his ever-changing hairstyles, vibrant tattoos and eccentric clothing choices to his confrontations with opponents and referees, he consistently pushed the boundaries of acceptable conduct.

Off the court, Rodman's high-profile relationships, controversial public statements and headline-grabbing escapades further solidified his reputation. His tumultuous personal life and brushes with the law only added to the mystique surrounding his bad-boy image.

However, behind the sensationalism, Rodman's impact on the game cannot be denied. Despite his unpredictable actions, he was an extraordinary athlete and a top-notch rebounder. His skillful defense and unwavering determination made him an indispensable member of legendary championship teams.

While Rodman's bad-boy persona often overshadowed his basketball achievements, this very persona has made him an unforgettable figure in NBA history.

