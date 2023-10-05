In the 2023 playoffs, Nikola Jokic led his team to an incredible postseason run, earning them the NBA championship. During the Nuggets' 2023 playoff run, the five-time all-star averaged 30.0 points per game (54.8% shooting, including 46.1% from the 3-point range), 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists.

However, he also had a great supporting cast that helped capture the chip. Jokic had quality teammates like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, former Nuggets Bruce Brown and 2022 rookie Christian Braun.

Braun talked to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina about what went through his head when Jokic told him "You won the game."

"I think it's hilarious that he says that I won the game for him," Braun said. "Everybody stepped up and made big plays. To win a game that had two guys with 30-point triple-doubles is an interesting comment. Obviously, I'm glad to help any wya that I can. I think I helped and played my role."

"But we had two guys in that game (Jokic, Murray) that had two 30-point triple-doubles," Braun added. "Yet, they are so selfless that I won the game. That's pretty impressive about him."

During the Nuggets' Game 3 109-94 win, Braun put up 15 points (7-of-8 shooting) and four rebounds. He was one of the more critical contributors in the game, especially considering that they were on the home court of the Miami Heat.

Be that as it may, it didn't stop Jokic from giving credit where credit was due. Being the kind of leader that he is, it made sense why the Nuggets big man praised Braun for his performance, especially, as he did it on the road in the NBA Finals.

What Nikola Jokic told Christian Braun following the Denver Nuggets' Game 3 win

Following the impressive Game 3 road win of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, Jokic talked about Christian Braun's dazzling performance as a rookie.

"I told him, 'You won us the game,'" Doncic said. "He's a winner, and he won us the game with energy, with just the focus, the mindset.

"Even when he makes a mistake, it's an aggressive mistake, so you cannot be mad at him, so he won us the game, and he was really good tonight."

The comments from the five-time all-star go to show the kind of leader he is for the Denver Nuggets. Despite posting 32 points (12-of-21 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range), 21 rebounds and 10 assists, the Nuggets center chose to praise his rookie teammate instead.

Additionally, Jamal Murray also chipped in 34 points (12-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point range), 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Not only does it help build confidence for Braun, but it also helps his development as an NBA player as he continues to grow into his own.