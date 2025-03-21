Christian Braun makes feelings clear on what it was like to win NCAA and NBA titles back-to-back

With March Madness in full swing, Christian Braun steps into the spotlight again. The former Kansas star won the 2022 NCAA Division 1 championship with the Jayhawks before moving on to the NBA. In his first year with the Denver Nuggets, he helped Nikola Jokic deliver the Nuggets’ first franchise Larry O’Brien Trophy.

On Thursday, Braun had this to say about those back-to-back championship-winning years:

"It was two of the greatest years of my life."

Braun added that it was fulfilling to win a championship with the Jayhawks. For him, grabbing a title with the Denver Nuggets was the icing on the cake during those years. He also thanked both teams for helping him succeed.

Only four other players before Christian Braun won the NCAA and NBA championships in back-to-back years. Bill Russell (1956-57) became the first to accomplish the feat. Henry Bibby (1972-73), Magic Johnson (1979-80) and Billy Thompson (1986-87) followed.

Interestingly, Magic Johnson helped Billy Thompson join the exclusive group. The latter was part of the former’s supporting cast with the Showtime Lakers in 1987. They helped the Lakers beat their rivals, the Boston Celtics, in six games.

Christian Braun is one of four active NBA players with NCAA and NBA championships

Christian Braun is one of four other active NBA players with NCAA and NBA championships in their resumes. Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis leads the list. He won with Kentucky in 2012 before getting one with the LA Lakers in 2020.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo had two with Villanova (2016, 2018) and helped Giannis Antetokounmpo to the 2021 championship in Milwaukee. Al Horford was the latest to join the group. Big Al was an NCAA champ in 2006 and 2007 with Florida before helping the Boston Celtics to the 2024 championship.

Collin Gillespie is an interesting case. He was a teammate of DiVincenzo in Villanova’s 2018 championship and Christian Braun’s Nuggets teammate in 2023.

Braun, Horford and DiVincenzo play for championship contenders this season. One of them can update their resume with another NBA title.

