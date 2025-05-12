Christian Braun's mom, Lisa Braun, receives wholesome tribute from Nuggets star after turning heads courtside 

Denver Nuggets star Christian Braun gave a wholesome tribute to his mother, Lisa Braun, after she was spotted courtside at Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. Lisa got some camera time during Game 4 of the Nuggets-OKC series. Fans cheered as the commentators pointed out that Braun’s mother had played ball at the University of Missouri.

After the game, Braun posted an old photograph of himself and his mother on Instagram.

Christian Braun’s wholesome tribute to his mom, Lisa Braun.

Before being married, Lisa’s last name was Sandbothe. In college, she earned three All-State selections, playing 114 games for Missouri, recording 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Braun’s mother went on to play for the St. Louis River Queens in the WNBA. She is also a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer.

With his mother in attendance, Christian Braun recorded his second-highest points tally of the 2025 NBA playoffs. He finished his night with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. He has been solid for Denver, recording 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 11 playoff games.

Braun was impactful on both ends of the floor, but the Nuggets failed to keep up with the Thunder in the fourth quarter. After losing Game 4, 92-87, Denver has lost its advantage as the two teams head back to Oklahoma for Game 5.

The Nuggets were strong on defense on Sunday, but OKC was eventually better, severely limiting Denver’s bench.

Christian Braun’s mother, Lisa Braun, joins premier recruiting service as top executive

On Thursday, Lisa Braun announced that she has joined the Empowered Analytics Sports team and will head their basketball division. EAS is a recruiting service boasting a 100% placement rate for its student athletes. Braun wore on Instagram:

“I am proud to announce that I have joined the Empowered Analytics Sports (EAS) team. I will be heading up the Basketball division along with my team of consultants.

“Our mission is to guide student athletes through the recruiting process and provided them with opportunities to play at the next level.”

Seeing how Braun’s son is in the NBA, she knows a thing or two about navigating the NBA portal and can help athletes take the next step in their careers.

