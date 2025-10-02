"Christian Wood 2.0": Lakers fans react as Maxi Kleber suffers new injury setback during training camp 

The LA Lakers got an unfortunate setback at the start of training camp on Tuesday, with Maxi Kleber suffering an injury. Beat reporter Jovan Buha shared that head coach JJ Redick explained that Kleber’s quad issue should not be anything serious.
“JJ Redick said Maxi Kleber tweaked his quad in Day 2 of training camp and will be getting an MRI this afternoon. It’s not expected to be a serious injury, per Redick,” Buha wrote on X.
“Update: He tweaked it yesterday, not today.* I misheard JJ,” Buha corrected himself subsequently.
As soon as the news came out, Lakers fans had plenty to say. Some sent their support to the German forward, while others poked fun at the situation, pointing out that he was hurt before even playing a single game for the team.
“LMAO Christian wood 2.0. Can we just sign Christian wood back? 😂” @CUZinmark wrote, referring to the oft-injured former Lakers big man.
“funny how these injuries only pop up right before real competition starts lol something ain't adding up 🤨” @DorkDork1 said.
“That’s ridiculous when he didn’t really play last year due to injuries! He needs to toughen up or Lakers need to release him! He’s a wasted spot on the roster!” @bellesjohn1 said.
“OFC he did... I had a litle hope and gave him some grace due to his injury before but now? man hell nah. Just a taller Gabe Vincent already. foh,” @Skies2467571521 said.
“Trade him,” @Crypto_Aomine said.
“If it was anyone else I would trip but ehhh speedy recovery,” @Geekypablo98277 said.
Maxi Kleber was already struggling with health problems when he arrived in LA midseason, recovering from a fractured right foot. That setback kept him out for the entire regular season.
His first chance to finally don the Lakers’ Purple & Gold uniform came in the playoffs. In Game 5 of the opening-round series against the Timberwolves, Kleber stepped on the court for five minutes and managed to score two points.
Other players on the Lakers' injury report
The Lakers are dealing with more than just Maxi Kleber’s situation on the health front. Their biggest star, LeBron James, has also shown up on the injury report. JJ Redick shared that LeBron is dealing with “nerve irritation in his glutes,” causing him to sit out the start of training camp.
Marcus Smart, who joined the team this summer, is working through Achilles tendinopathy. The team expects him to fit enough to be back in action next week.
Meanwhile, rookie Adou Thiero was also sidelined, missing Tuesday’s practice because of a knee issue.
