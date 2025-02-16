Chuck's Global Stars starting lineup and depth chart for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game's new format, scheduled for Sunday, provides an interesting and captivating competition for basketball fans. Instead of the traditional format, which saw players from the East take on their counterparts from the West, four teams of eight players each will compete in a win-or-go-home playoff format. Games will be played to 40 points with no clock.
Chuck’s Global Stars, Shaq’s OGs, Kenny’s Young Stars and Candace’s Rising Stars will be taking part in the tournament, with Charles Barkley's team meeting Kenny Smith's team in the first semi-final. Barkley boasts one of the most loaded rosters, and the former NBA MVP chose to draft some of the league's most dominant big men as he aims to take home the trophy.
Chuck's Global Stars starting lineup and depth chart for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Charles Barkley may have had the third pick in a three-team draft, but the NBA analyst did a great job of putting together a balanced and complete team for the NBA All-Star Game.
Barkley focused on post players early in the draft, selecting Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo with his first and second picks. The two players have combined for an incredible five MVP crowns. To add some speed and quickness to his backcourt, Barkley added Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is the clear favorite to win this year's MVP title.
Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns are some of the other big-name players on the roster.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be available for Chuck's Global Stars, and has been replaced by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
Expect to see Barkley come out with a starting five that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam and Nikola Jokić.
Chuck's Global Stars depth chart:
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses out on 2025 NBA All-Star Game with injury
Barkley would have been disappointed to hear that Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing out on the NBA All-Star Game because of a calf injury.
Antetokounmpo has been sensational this season for the Bucks. The nine-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 blocks over 41 games.
