"Chuck with a sick burn" - NBA fans react as Charles Barkley trolls Spike Lee's wild Oscar for Knicks win trade idea

The New York Knicks are on the verge of elimination, and Charles Barkley doesn't think they have it in them to come back. Barkley hilariously revealed his lack of belief in the Knicks during the NBA on TNT's pregame coverage of Game 5 on Thursday with film director Spike Lee as a guest.

Ad

The director said that he would trade one of his two Oscars if it meant the Knicks would win a title. Barkley quickly responded by saying Lee would end up keeping those awards, which drew laughter from everyone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley's quick-witted response amused and drew compliments from several fans.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

zaid alsolmi @Alsolmi_Z_3000 Chuck with a sick burn 😅🤣

Ad

Another tweeted:

thisishowuball @thisishowuball Lmao Chucks one of a kind.

Ad

One fan said:

rhc525 @rhc525 Chuck is a national treasure.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans continued the thread and piled on with zingers at Lee's expense.

One person said:

Asleep @BlackkLuffy_ Those are fake ass awards anyways. Knicks winning either way...

Ad

A fan commented:

Juston Jenkins @BleedingGreen46 spike hasnt been relevant in 30 years

Ad

Another person tweeted:

T F @TF1332162819932 Nice sneak brag Spike.

Ad

New York entered Game 5 down 3-1, but they do have some home-court advantage. A loss tonight means it's back to the drawing board for them once again. Meanwhile, a comeback would mark their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

The last time the Knicks claimed the championship was in 1973 in a squad headlined by Walt Frazier, Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBuscherre and Willis Reed.

Ad

Also read: "Maybe he's not reading it" - Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker clowns Charles Barkley for name mockery on live TV

Charles Barkley picked the OKC Thunder as the winners of the 2025 NBA championship

The Eastern Conference finals aren't done yet, but Charles Barkley has already predicted that the OKC Thunder will win the title this year. In fact, he had already decided who would win even before the Western Conference finals concluded.

Ad

After the Thunder held the Minnesota Timberwolves to 88 points in Game 1 of the WCF, Barkley already proclaimed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company as champions.

Barkley said that this iteration of the Thunder is reminiscent of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls squad that dominated the 1990s.

"This is the deepest team in the NBA," Charles Barkley said. "They're gonna win the NBA championship. I have not seen any team that can beat this team."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Thunder were one of three teams to get more than 60 wins this season, with 68. The other two — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, with 64 and 61 wins, respectively — have already been eliminated.

The Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They then ran into a tough challenge against the Denver Nuggets, who took them to seven games in the Western Conference semifinals. Afterward, they gave the Timberwolves a thrashing in the WCF. They now await the winner of the Knicks-Pacers series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More