CJ McCollum set to become the first active NBA player to own a vineyard

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has always been very open about his love for wine. The 29-year-old had also brought in some of the best fine wine he had into the bubble last year. He preserved his incredible collection by turning his room into a refrigerator.

CJ McCollum and his wife launched their own wine label [McCollum Heritage 91] in 2020. A year later, the McCollum's have now announced that they have purchased a massive 318-acre vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area. In an official news release, the McCollum's said:

"As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful place."

McCollum's site borders the famous Resonance Vineyard owned by French company Louis Jadot. The property has a highly rated pinot noir vineyard planted in 1981. There are no official plans revealed as to what is next for the newly purchased vineyard. However, the McCollum's have decided to begin laying the vineyard in 2022. They will be working with Willamette Valley vineyard experts to plant the best clones for the land. The massive estate has 52 wineries and 110 vineyards stretched across 2,500 acres. In an official press release, a few more details from the property were revealed.

"A five acre reservoir, several irrigation ponds, multiple micro-climates, a rock quarry and a nursery operation."

How did the love for wine start for CJ McCollum?

CJ McCollum was introduced to wine by his wife Elise. Since turning pro, the basketball player has maintained one of the best collections of wines in the world. His own brand McCollum Heritage 91 was launched in collaboration with Adelsheim Vineyard.

CJ McCollum's first wine, Chehalem Mountains pinot noir, came out in September. It was an instant hit and got sold out in a matter of hours. Speaking about the further functioning of their brand during the planning process of the vineyard, the McCollum's said:

"While they prepare the vineyard site for grape production, McCollum Heriatge 91 wines will continue to be produced at Adelsheim Vineyard."

The purchase of this property makes CJ McCollum one of the first NBA players to own a vineyard. Previously, several NBA players like Dwayne Wade, Channing Frye and Amar'e Stoudemire launched their own wine brands.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar