"Clean up your damn act! It's an embarrassment!" - Stephen A. Smith critical of the Philadelphia 76ers ownership on their handling of the Ben Simmons situation

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the biggest names linked to a potential deal. However, the Sixers are playing hard ball and they are not afraid to let Simmons sit out the whole season.

But by letting Simmons get his way, the Sixers are certainly wasting the prime of Joel Embiid, who is having an amazing season.

In the most recent episode of NBA Countdown on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith blasted the Sixers ownership on how they handled the Ben Simmons situation this season.

"I'm sorry. It's a disaster. It reeks from the top down. Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, clean up you're damn act. It's an embarrassment and you are wasting away the greatness of Joel Embiid because he deserves better," Smith said.

Smith also criticized Ben Simmons for the current situation and trying to get paid without even playing this season. He made it clear that mental health is nothing to scoff at, but Smith believes that Simmons is "full of it."

"The market for Ben Simmons is shrinking because people believe he's full of it. Let's be clear. We're not diminising the importance of mental health. We get all of that. Nobody believes that's the case with Ben Simmons at this point. We think he's full of it," Smith added.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 29-19. However, they are just 2.5 games behind for first place and they are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment with seven wins in their last 10 games.

Joel Embiid is having a great campaign, averaging 28.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks this season. After a slow start and battling COVID-19 early in the season, Embiid has taken over and he's entered the MVP conversations.

Philadelphia 76ers still listening to offers for Ben Simmons

Daryl Morey General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo: Courtesy of CBS Sports)

The Philadelphia 76ers are actively talking to several NBA teams regarding a possible deal for Ben Simmons. The Sacramento Kings have made several offers, but have pulled out of their pursuit due to the high price set by Daryl Morey, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Woj added that the Sixers will still listen to offers, but it's more likely that a better deal is going to come in the offseason. Morey reportedly still wants superstar-caliber players in exchange for Simmons. James Harden, Jaylen Brown and Damian Lillard are some of the names that have been linked this season, but a deal is yet to materialize.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings – one of the most aggressive teams in the market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons – have ended pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks. Story soon. ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings – one of the most aggressive teams in the market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons – have ended pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks. Story soon.

The Sixers are certainly wasting another great season with Joel Embiid. However, it is true that they will get better offers in the offseason, when top teams inevitably lose in the playoffs and superstars get frustrated. But with Ben Simmons not playing a whole year, his value is certainly lower than what it might have been before, a factor that teams will most certainly leverage.

Edited by David Nyland